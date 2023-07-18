Kerry Councillor: ‘snowflakes holding us to ransom’ as Puck Fair to use goat less

Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill says emotions are running high in Mid Kerry following a decision by Puck Fair organisers to only hoist the goat over the town for a few hours during this year's festival.

In what is a major change to the traditional festival, ‘King Puck’ will be crowned and raised for a short period on the opening evening of the fair. He will then leave his stand before making a brief re-appearance for his dethroning ceremony on the final day of the Fair.

Cllr Cahill said the Puck Fair Committee has “been put in an impossible position” by animal-rights activists, along with medial and commercial pressure.

“The Puck Fair Committee have come under unbelievable pressure from people complaining about how the Puck goat is treated, and from sponsors, who fear controversy,” he said. “The committee seem to have had little choice but to decide to keep the Puck off the stand for most of the duration due to different types of threats to the festival .

“Locally, we all know that there is no wild animal better treated in Ireland than the annual Killorglin Puck goat, with veterinarian treatment, washing, feeding etcetera. Feelings are running very high around the Killorglin and Mid and South Kerry region because of this decision as Puck has been part of all our lives growing up. We could not envisage life without King Puck, and of course it is upsetting to see it threatened in any way,” said Cllr Cahill.

“Am I and all my neighbours old fashioned, or are we being held to ransom by ‘snowflakes’, who campaign for animals while wearing cow-skin shoes?

“Not everything is black and white, as they say, and compromises may need to be accepted. We, the supporters of Puck Fair, will work tirelessly to ensure that Puck Fair is not destroyed for the generations to come.

"Puck Fair is the oldest festival in lreland, running well over 400 years and has contributed enormously to the local economy of the town, and village surrounding areas, and this wonderful, hardworking and caring organising committee deserves all our support in ensuring Puck Fair returns to its former glory," he added.

