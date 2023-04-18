Kerry councillor slams An Bord Pleanála for planning delays – ‘This just isn’t acceptable’

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae tabled a motion at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) asking that the council write to the Minister for Housing & Local Government to introduce statutory time-lines for An Bord Pleanála to deal with appeals of planning applications, similar to those of Local Authorities.

Cllr Healy-Rae claimed the delays in sorting applications in the hands of An Bord Pleanála is exacerbating the shortage in housing. He also said similar delays would not be acceptable within KCC’s Planning Department.

Cllr Healy-Rae claimed a shortfall of board members and inspectors within An Bord Pleanála is partly the reason why planning is being held up.

“I believe that a properly resourced and staffed board should have guidelines put in place for decisions to be made,” he said.

Cllr Healy-Rae added that in the region of 400 applications have been waiting for a decision to be made by An Bord Pleanála for between one and two years.

“This just isn’t acceptable,” he told the council.