Kerry councillor monitoring elections in Albania sees no signs of voter intimidation

Cllr Moloney deep in rural Albania where he is observing the general election.

Cllr Moloney outside the polling station where he is observing the general election in Albania

Cllr Jimmy Moloney with the Mayor of Mykonos Konstantinos Koukas monitoring elections in rural Albania this week.

A Kerry Councillor charged with monitoring the 2023 local elections in Albania has said that neither he nor his fellow observers saw any signs of voter intimidation.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Jimmy Moloney is currently observing as part of a delegation from the Congress of Regional Authorities of which he is a member. He is one of 20 councillors from Europe taking part in the delegation alongside EU officials and NGO staff.

Travelling with Cllr Moloney around polling stations in the rural area he was charged with monitoring is the Mayor of one of Europe’s top tourist destinations, Konstantinos Koukas of Mykonos.

Neither have reported any signs of voter ‘intimidation’ – one of the main charges laid against the ruling party by the opposition at the time of the last election. So avowedly incensed at what they claimed was corruption that the opposition party refused to field candidates.

This time around things appear to be much more peaceful.

“Our role was to observe the voting procedure in different polling stations,” Cllr Moloney told The Kerryman.

"I visited 12 different ones over the course of the day in an area in central Albania, an hour from the capital of Tirana. We went in groups of two with drivers and translators. I was with the Mayor of Mykonos Konstantinos Koukas.”

They were tasked with recording any irregularities they might have seen for their final report; being advised to watch out for ‘carousel voting’ in particular. It involves voters being intimidated outside the polling station, given a pre-filled ballot before returning with their own blank paper.

"We didn’t witness this,” Cllr Moloney said, adding: “Overall the elections were peaceful. The main issues we saw related to a lack of access for disabled persons and the lack of back-up with their biometric voter identification system failed. There also seemed to be a lack of young people involved in the process,” he explained.

Cllr Moloney and Mayor Koukas’s observations informed the Congress report welcoming the over peaceful nature of the elections.