Kerry councillor hits out at drivers doing doughnuts at county’s ‘most dangerous junction’

Labour Councillor Marie Moloney has said there has been a “delighted” local reaction as plans for works at Finnegan’s Cross went out to public consultation, but she was scathing at drivers who have been using the same cross recently to carry out ‘doughnut’ driving manoeuvres for their own amusement.

The accident blackspot in Kilcummin has been the scene of several fatalities. The plans propose a staggered junction at both approaches on the L-2033, the road to and from Coolick, and the surface on that road will also be upgraded to improve skid resistance.

Private boundaries will be set back on all sides of the junction to improve sighting at all four approaches, while the proposals also include kerbing to encourage slower driving on the approaches.

“It’s positive, they [locals] are delighted that something is going to be done with it,” Cllr Moloney told The Kerryman. “The main thing is the junction is going to be staggered, so you can’t just drive straight through coming down from the Coolick side. A lot of the accidents used to happen because people didn’t realise it was a junction and drove straight through it. Hopefully this will resolve the issue that’s there.

“It is the most dangerous junction in the whole of Kerry, and there have been numerous accidents, some fatal, some very serious, and while most have been reported, quite a lot haven’t been reported…Sighting is very poor, whatever hope you have in a high vehicle, it’s not there with a low car.”

The public consultation allows for submissions until 4pm on Wednesday, June 28, but works would not be expected to begin until September due to diversion in place while work continues on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme. Cllr Moloney said signage already installed at Finnegan’s Cross has lessened the danger at the junction in the meantime, but she is concerned that some people are using the location to carry out ‘doughnuts’.

“I’ve seen doughnut marks at the junction,” she said, “and I’m absolutely calling for it to stop.

"They shouldn’t be doing it anywhere, but this is a particularly highly dangerous location.”