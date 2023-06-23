Kerry Councillor calls for review of ‘despicable’ planning guidelines

A Fianna Fáil Councillor has described planning guidelines for families living near roads with speed limits greater than 60 kilometres an hour as ‘discriminatory’, ‘stupid’, and ‘despicable’, even going so far as saying he believes them to be ‘unconstitutional’.

Cllr Michael Cahill made his comments at this week’s Full Council meeting as he called on Kerry County Council (KCC) to contact the relevant departments and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to review the Spatial Planning and National Roads Guidelines for Planning Authorities.

Cllr Cahill asked for “an end to the life sentence put on families living along roads” with speed limits over 60 kilometres an hour, “who will never receive planning permission to build on their own land, no matter what their housing circumstances are".

The Fianna Fáil Councillor claimed the guidelines effectively guarantee that citizens will not be able to secure planning adjacent to the Ring of Kerry road – even if an existing entrance to the route is available to them.

Cllr Cahill claimed that a reply from TII, which he received after lodging queries through KCC, laid the issue bare.

He said the guidance for KCC is “to avoid the creation of any additional access point from new development or the generation of increased traffic from existing access to national roads in which speed limits of greater than 60 kilometres an hour apply.

“This provision applies to all categories of development, including individual houses in rural areas, regardless of the housing circumstances of the applicant,” he added.

“Whether you own one acre or 1,000 acres is irrelevant,” he said. “This is an absolute outrage and discriminates against our citizens here in Kerry.

“The people of Ireland and Kerry are entitled to make a home for themselves and their families, and these restrictions are non-sensical and, I believe, unconstitutional.”

The Notice of Motion was seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.