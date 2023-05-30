Kerry company playing a leading role in global battle against climate change effects

Tralee-based BioAtlantis researching development of natural ways to strengthen crops in face of climate change stresses as part of global CropPrime project

A TRALEE-based firm is taking on a leading role in the international battle against the impacts of climate change on some of the globe’s most vulnerable regions.

BioAtlantis, which produces naturally-derived compounds to aid plant, animal and human development, is now playing a key role in the European CropPrime research project.

It’s mission: Nothing less than the development of scientifically-innovative new ways of increasing crop yields under stressful conditions caused by climate change.

Specifically, the research is probing the development of what is described as ‘molecular priming’ technology to increase crop production – with its application envisaged chiefly in parts of the world worst affected by rising temperatures and increased climate volatility wreaking havoc with tillage.

Funded by up to €1 million under the European Union’s HORIZON-Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions programme, CropPrime will focus on developing ‘plant biostimulant products’ – using natural compounds sustainably derived from marine and terrestrial sources, such as seaweed.

This is exactly in the area of BioAtlantis’s long-standing expertise, developing food and nutrients for plants and animals from natural sources like seaweed - reducing dependence on agro-chemicals.

“[CropPRime] will also develop RNA-based fungicides to reduce fungal infection in crops,” a statement from the company, explaining the project work, said.

“The findings of this research will lead to the development of a new generation of sustainable agri-tech products that will help crop growers to ‘prime’ and protect their crops against stressful, adverse weather conditions such as drought, heat, cold and water-logging, stresses that are increasing in incidence due to climate change.”

The project brings together expertise in plant systems biology, chemistry, genetics and biostimulant technology in Europe, Africa and South America, and the consortium will channel their efforts to bring sustainable solutions for crop protection to the grower. Crops assessed in this project will include strawberry and tomato.

BioAtlantis is working in partnership on the project with leading plant research centres and academic institutions, including VIB-Plant Systems Biology, Ghent (Belgium), The James Hutton Institute (UK), Mendel University in Brno and the Biology Center of the Czech Academy of Sciences (Czech Republic), the Center of Plant Systems Biology and Biotechnology (Bulgaria).

BioAtlantis is an Irish-owned marine biotechnology company, employing over 50 people at its headquarters in Tralee, County Kerry.

The company describes itself as a leading innovator in the Irish bioeconomy and sells in over 30 countries globally.