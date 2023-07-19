Kerry community’s road safety fears over move to bring speed limit sign closer their village

Cllrs Fionnán Fitzgerald and Charlie Farrelly with members of the Currow Rural Development Group and protest supporters and Chairman Damien Boyle (right) and his children, Selena and Killian at the speed limit sign removal protest on Friday evening. Included are: Eileen O’Connor, Noel Reidy, Marie Hillard, Elizabeth O’Sullivan, Seamus O’Sullivan, Cllr. Fitzgerald and Cllr.Farrelly, Thresa Walsh, Eleanor Hiley, Ann Kelly and Ulick Walsh. Photo by John Reidy

CONCERNS are mounting in Currow over plans to move speed limit signs closer to town and village centres, with many fearing it will impact everything from safety to the appearance of approach roads.

Cllrs Fionnán Fitzgerald and Charlie Farrelly joined with members of the Currow Rural Development Group and other locals concerned over the plans at a protest this week – held at a section of the Castleisland-Currow road on which three people have been killed and other injured in recent years.

They are protesting a plan which would see the village centre speed limit signs being moved 100 metres closer to the village.

Cllr Farrelly said he fears there are a number of agendas at play in the move: “This leads to a diminishing of the responsibility of these authorities to the people of the localities in question.

“They don’t have to lay footpaths or maintain hedges, lights or place extra signage needed in a longer run into these places by shortening the distances from the speed limit signs to the heart of the affected populations,” said Cllr. Farrelly.

“We’ve been through problems and scenes like this before in places like Cordal, Tullig just outside Castleisland and in Currans also.

“There was a public consultation process carried out by the RSA in 2019 but it passed the majority of the people of these places by with all that was happening then and since,” said Cllr. Farrelly.

“There was uproar when all 949 elected councillors met at a gathering of the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) shortly after that process and signatures were collected,” he said.

The RSA’s own driver attitude and behaviour study in 2020 shows there has been a significant increase in the acceptability of speeding compared to previous years – further fuelling safety fears among the people of Currow; who are protesting at the increase in road traffic speed outside their doors if and when these signs are moved closer to the village.

Currow Rural Development Chairman Damien Boyle said that none of his committee members had been informed of this decision until a neighbour on the stretch of roadway got wind of the change last week.

“We met Kerry County Council as a delegation in January of 2022 and there wasn’t a word about the moving of the speed limit signs then. We stated our case and made all the serious and tragic events on this piece of road known to them.

“Now they’re planning to move these signs closer to the village and ignore the history of this part of the roadway without a word to anyone living along the affected stretch,” said Mr. Boyle.