Kerry community comes together to remember Bobby O'Connell on his first birthday

Tillie Edwards getting a helping hand from her parents Matt and Gillian at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts

Posing with Sam Maguire Jenny Michael Cían and Oisín O'Connell at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts.

Triona and Declan Cahillane with the pet lambs on show at at at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts.

At the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts.Paul,Karina, Faye and Evan O'Connell.

Checking out Sam Maquire on the day Aoife and Erin Davitt,Ava Courtney at at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts.

Checking out the pet lambs at at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts. L-R: Conall,Siún,Doireann and Laura O'Shea.

Helen O'Connell, Fiona O'Carroll Connell, and Jenny O'Connell with some of the great prizes which were sponsored by local individuals and businesses for the fundraiser.

Trying it out for size...Clodagh Deane trys out the Sam Maguire at at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts.

The Deane family posing with Sam Maquire at at the fundraising day at Keel Community Centre in aid of Féileacáin and Every Life Counts L-R: Hannah,Emer John Richard and in front Clodagh Deane.

Bobby O'Connell only spent two days with his beloved family, but his memory will live on forever in their hearts and minds.

The little boy was born to parents Karina and Paul. Tragically, he had a heart condition known as hypo-plastic left-heart syndrome and only survived for two days. He passed away on April 28, 2022.

He would have celebrated his first birthday on April 26, and last weekend, to mark this occasion, his family instead came together to host a family fun day at Keel Community Centre.

The O’Connell family from Keel particularly wanted to thank the two charities who helped them so much during such a difficult time: Féileacháin and Every Life Counts.

Karina and Paul were told the devastating news that their little boy had a heart condition at their 20-week scan, and further tests brought more devastating. He would not be a suitable candidate for surgery and would not survive following his birth.

"We were told at 30 weeks he was not viable for surgery. Some children do have surgeries or transplants, but Bobby’s valves were in the wrong place. It was devastating news,” Karina told The Kerryman.

Despite the terrible news, they continued with their pregnancy and were delighted to meet baby Bobby on April 26.

"It wasn’t all sad, we were really excited to meet him too. It was bittersweet. It is kind of like a dream,” said Karina.

Bobby was a younger brother to Evan (6) and Faye (3), and they, too, remember their little brother and were happy to celebrate his special first birthday with a community event on Easter Saturday.

The entire community rowed in behind the family to help organise and support Bobby’s birthday fun day, providing raffle prizes and supporting the fundraising for the two charities.

The Sam Maguire cup even paid a visit to the party and went down a treat, as did a special visit from some spring lambs. There was also face-painting and a bake sale.

Karina said the support for the event and the support the family have received in the past year have been fantastic and they want to thank every single person that made the birthday and fundraiser the success it was, including their own family and the wider community.

"We have a fantastic community, a lot of people came on board. We appreciate what a great community we have,” she said.

Bobby’s birthday raised more than €3,200 for the two charities, for which Karina and her family are grateful as it will help others who find themselves in the position they found themselves in last year.

"Unfortunately, these charities are needed,” said Karina.

She also thanked Cork University Maternity Hospital for all their support:

"We met amazing people along the way.”