Kerry Cllr slams ‘copy and paste’ answer to query on dangerous Listowel roadway

Fine Gael Councillor Mike Kennelly has slammed a response to a Notice of Motion he brought to the most recent Listowel Municipal District Meeting, describing it as a “copy and paste” answer.

The Notice of Motion related to safety improvements and road surfacing from Bolton’s Cross Junction on the Tarbert Road to the Tim Kennelly Roundabout in Listowel. Cllr Kennelly told the meeting the location was the scene of a fatal accident one year ago, and further accidents have taken place nearby.

He asked if the funding needed to carry out works at the location has been obtained from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The Council told Cllr Kennelly that surface improvements took place at Bolton’s Cross in 2022, and a PARR report, being carried out as part of an application to seek further surfacing improvements between Bolton’s Cross and the Tim Kennelly roundabout, will be prepared this year and submitted to TII.

If TII gives its approval, the works would be carried out in 2024.

The response, however, annoyed Cllr Kennelly, who claimed he had seen virtually the same answer given several times previously.

“This is the fourth copy and paste I’ve got on this,” he told the meeting. “This is in relation to the N69. It’s a total disaster area at the moment. The road is not suitable for anyone entering our town. “When you go back on my motions, they were preparing this in 2021 as well.”

In response to Cllr Kennelly asking why the Council has “sat on our hands” over the last few years, the meeting heard that the TII has indeed received PARR reports and applications for funding over recent years, but applications have not been successful to this point. With a PARR report to be carried out again this year, the newest application will highlight the current state of the road, Kerry County Council assured. The works cannot currently be carried out in conjunction with the Listowel Bypass works under the contact in place for those works.