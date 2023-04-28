Kerry cliff fall – Limerick man survives 60-foot drop

Rescuers say impact onto beach was likely cushioned by soft sand

The Shannon Helicopter attending the scene of the emergency on the Nun's Beach in Ballybunion on Friday morning. Photo courtesy of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit

The Shannon Coastguard Helicopter taking the fall victim to hospital in Limerick on Friday morning. Photo courtesy of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit

The Nun's Beach in Ballybunion. The man fell from the cliffs to the lefthand side of the image.

A man is lucky to be alive having ‘miraculously’ survived a 60-foot fall from the cliffs in Ballybunion onto the beach below in the early hours of Friday.

That’s according to emergency service responders who raced to the scene on the Nun’s Beach after the alarm was raised about 7.30am this morning (Friday).

The man – who is from Limerick and in his mid-thirties – was soon after airlifted to University Hospital Limerick by the Shannon Coastguard helicopter with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A local woman walking the popular cliff walk trail in the resort early on Friday raised the alarm when she heard his cries for help coming from the Nun’s Beach below. She was later singled out for praise by the emergency teams for her quick actions in response.

The picturesque and secluded cove is to the immediate north of the famous Ladies’ Beach and is safely accessible only with the aid of a rope permanently tethered to the least-steep section of cliff.

Ballybunion Coastguard and Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue members, along with local gardaí, raced to the site as soon as they were called out, with the man initially treated on the beach by a Sea and Cliff Rescue paramedic.

It is understood that he sustained serious injuries to his pelvis.

He is believed to have slipped from the cliff top in the dark some hours previously – before crawling into a sheltered position on the beach below having somehow survived the drop. As he had lost his phone in the fall, he began calling for help.

"It was miraculous that he survived the fall. He is very lucky to be alive and but for the fact he fell onto an area of soft sand it would have been much worse,” a member of one of the rescue units told The Kerryman.

Thankfully, the tide was out and ebbing when he fell, leaving open the option of the use of the helicopter. The local Coastguard members had tasked the Shannon Coastguard helicopter from the time the alarm was raised, with it remaining on standby until the decision was taken to call it in.

The man was taken from the beach by the chopper and rushed to the hospital, where he is now being treated for his injuries in what was described as a ‘stable’ condition.

In a statement released later on Friday the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit said it was understood the man had become disoriented on the cliff top:

“A male in his mid 30s was found to have serious pelvic injuries having fallen approximately 60ft onto the sand on the beach. He was assessed and treated by our Paramedic and our members. A decision was made to request Rescue 115, the Shannon based rescue helicopter to airlift him from the scene. The helicopter subsequently landed on the beach and the casualty was transferred over to the helicopter crew who transported him to University Hospital Limerick.

“It is understood that the male had become disorientated along the cliff top while trying to walk down to the Nuns’ Beach at approximately 3 or 4am during the hours of darkness. He lost his footing and fell to the bottom. The male lost his phone as a result of the fall and was unable to call for help.”

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue once again praised the interagency response which included local gardaí from Ballybunion, the National Ambulance Service and the Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter.

PRO for Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Service Omar Fitzell said: “We want to particularly thank the lady who made the all important first call once she heard the man shouting for help. The mantra is to always call the emergency services if you even suspect there is a problem. We would rather 100 false alarms with good intent rather than one tragedy that could have been averted by calling us”.