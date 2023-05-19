Kerry claims most blue flag beaches in the country

An aerial view of Inch beach which has retained its Blue Flag status, one of 13 beaches in Kerry with Blue Flags.

Kerry leads the way when it comes to Blue Flag status, with 15 Blue Flag awarded to the county – 13 beaches and two marinas were rewarded for the high standards they maintain.

An Taisce today, Friday, May 19, has announced the recipients of the International Blue Flag and the National Green Coast Awards for 2023. A total of 159 awards, an increase of two awards compared to 2022, were presented by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien at an awards ceremony in Dublin.

The 13 beaches that were awarded Blue Flag status for 2022 are as follows: Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs), Ballybunion North Beach, Ballybunion South Beach, Ballyheigue, Banna Strand, Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane), Fenit, Fionntrá (Ventry), Inch, Kells, Maharabeg, Rossbeigh and White Strand.

Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoon also retained their Blue Flag status.

Additionally Kerry received four Green Coast Awards for Littor, Ballinskelligs, Castlegregory and Béal Bán. However, there was disappointmetn for Waterville who did not retain their Green Coast status as it did not achieve the water quality needed.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn warmly welcomed the announcement as a very significant acknowledgement of the quality of beach environments in Kerry:

"Blue Flags are a hugely important internationally recognised indicator of the quality of a beach environment, and it is encouraging that Kerry continues to be the national leader in this regard.”

Cllr Flynn said that the awarding of the Blue Flags is a result of a collaborative approach between Kerry County Council, local community groups and beach users who work together to maintain our beautiful beaches and bathing waters.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Paul Neary added: ‘The local authority invests tremendous effort and resources in keeping County Kerry at the top of the Blue Flag list and will continue to ensure the sustainable management of the magnificent beaches along the Kerry coast."

“We would appeal to all beach users this summer to continue to be responsible by acting responsibly and leaving nothing behind on the beach except their footprints,’ he added.