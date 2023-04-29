Kerry chef’s ‘penis tweet’ gets a rise in trade – ‘who knew a tweet about a penis could fill your restaurant’

Twitter spat over toilet designation at this week’s transgender conference in Killarney.

Treyvaud tweeted the story in this week's The Kerryman regarding the Killarney Conventions Centre's decision to create gender-neutral bathrooms.

Celebrity chef Paul Treyvaud is reporting a rise in business ever since he tweeted that those with a penis are not allowed use the ladies’ bathroom in his restaurant.

The owner of Treyvaud’s Restaurant in Killarney referred to a story in The Kerryman newspaper regarding the Killarney Convention Centre's decision to change the male and female toilet status to gender neutral.

This was done at the request of the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) who held its annual conference in Killarney this week.

However, the outspoken chef took umbrage with the decision and tweeted a clear directive stating that his restaurant’s toilets would not be changing the male and female designation under any circumstances.

The tweet has since caused a storm of controversy between those at opposite ends of the gender debate.

Treyvaud tweeted a screenshot of The Kerryman article on Wednesday, saying:

‘Call me old fashioned but you’re not allowed to use the ladies’ toilet in our restaurant if you have a penis.’

The tweet generated thousands of ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments, for and against his views.

One reply accused Treyvaud of being ‘bigoted’ on transgenderism, while others praised the chef and thanked him for being brave enough to oppose what is a divisive issue in the public domain.

On Friday night, Treyvaud again tweeted to say his stance against gender-neutral bathrooms had been good for business:

‘Who knew a tweet about a penis could fill your restaurant!! incredible altogether.’

One of the many replies encouraged Treyvaud to ‘keep speaking up [as] the world needs more truth’, while others promised to visit his business when next in Kerry.

It’s not the first time Treyvaud has been outspoken on contentious issues. He was the most vocal opponent of certain aspects of social distancing laws during the COVID pandemic when claiming they would impact the hospitality sector.

The bid to host the 2023 EPATH Conference in Killarney was secured by Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) and it is the first time a venue in Ireland has hosted it.

EPATH was founded a decade ago to combine the knowledge, skills and scholarship in transgender health at a European level.

The organisation called Genspect also staged its three-day conference in Killarney to coincide with the EPATH event.

Genspect say it is an international organisation providing support for individuals and families ‘impacted by gender distress’.