Kerry captain David Clifford joins new team as a ‘role model’ for mental health

Kerry Captain, David Clifford was looking colourful at the launch of Kerry Mental Health Association's #TieDayFriday Fundraising Business Breakfast in The Great Southern Killarney on Friday 6th October. David and his on-field marker from Mayo will be part of an expert panel discussion on the importance of staying connected in our communities and how to look after our mental wellbeing. Tickets are available from www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/business-breakfast.

Kerry Captain, David Clifford, and his marker and rival Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora will for once be on the same team as they come together off the pitch “to open a conversation” on mental health.

The Kerry star is hoping to inspire and support young people as he joins a panel of ‘role models’ as part of a new fun mental health awareness day by the Kerry Mental Health Association.

The renowned sports star launched #TieDayFriday which aims to raise awareness around mental health as well as raise funds. Everyone is encouraged to wear a colourful tie on the day as a symbol of mental health awareness while a breakfast discussion will take place on that morning featuring the Kerry star.

The PE teacher in St Brendan’s College Killarney will be part of a discussion panel which takes place on October 6 at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

The interactive panel discussion will flow between sport, business, and volunteering as we explore how important it is to stay connected in our communities at all life stages to look after our mental wellness.

Aside from David and Padraig the panel will also feature key insights by two members of the Kerry Mental Health Association Board, Dr. Caitriona Kelly, Lecturer Department of Nursing and Healthcare Sciences at MTU Kerry and Samantha Keane who works as an engineer.

General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association, John Drummey, said the event aims to show how important it is to be part of a community for mental health.

“Our vision is to ensure that society is better informed about how to take care of its mental health. We want to open a conversation to remind us all how important being part of a community is. We believe this can have a positive impact on mental health through social connection in business, sport and wider community activities,”

“Kerry Mental Health Association is proud to bring together four key roles models in David Clifford, Pádraig O’Hora, Dr. Caitríona Kelly and Samantha Keane and we are grateful to them for giving their time to take part in the event,” he added.

Individual Tickets for the Kerry Mental Health Association Business Breakfast are only €50 (plus booking fees) from http://www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/business-breakfast.

As part of the fundraiser, everyone is encouraged to wear a tie on #TieDayFriday, October 6 and the more colourful the better with donations to http:// www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/donate.