Kerry captain Billy O’Shea pays tribute to Danny Cahill as funeral arrangements announced

All-Ireland-winning Kerry captain Billy O’Shea has paid warm tribute to friend and Laune Rangers colleague Danny Cahill, adding that Killorglin is struggling to comprehend how such tragedy could befall a family as nice as Mr Cahill’s.

Mr Cahill (52) died following a two-vehicle collision in the Beaufort area on Sunday afternoon. He was the only occupant of one vehicle, while the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his late teens, remains in a serious condition in hospital. A female passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr O’Shea was attending a Laune Rangers’ County League game on Sunday and was aware there had been a crash, but he found out after the match that his good friend had been involved in the tragic incident. He said Mr Cahill will be remembered principally as “a decent, humble man who’ll be sorely missed”.

“I played minor and under-21 with him at the club, and senior obviously, we knew each other very well, we were good friends,” Mr O’Shea told The Kerryman. “He was a quiet man, very bashful, but once you got to know him, he was very witty and great company.

“He was a family man. His wife, Sarah, is a lovely, lovely lady, and his daughter [Lucy] is a really polite girl, she was reared well by the two of them. Just lovely people, and that’s what’s really hitting the community very hard: they’re so genuinely nice and it’s so hard to comprehend what has happened.”

Mr Cahill captained Kerry to the All-Ireland Minor title in 1988 and played when Laune Rangers won the Senior County Championship in 1989, the club’s first win for 78 years. Laune Rangers became a dominant force in picking off multiple county titles in the 1990s, and the Killorglin club went all the way to All-Ireland glory in 1996.

While injury prevented Mr Cahill from becoming the prominent figure he should have been during the 1990s’ glory years, Mr O’Shea stressed that he was key in that team’s formative years, not least at underage, and a performance he gave for Kerry in 1988 left nobody doubting his talent.

“He was captain in 1988 and had a quiet enough game in the All-Ireland final, but in the Munster final, he won that game for Kerry,” Mr O’Shea said. “He told me after he gave his speech that he went to the bathroom and threw up; he had given his all. He moved into midfield that day and gave a whale of a performance. He won that game for Kerry, and that’s a fact.

“He had bad problems with his back [during the 1990s] but, typical of the man, he did not throw in the towel by any means. He focused his energy on the B team, and he played for them for many years. Everyone knows about the success Laune Rangers had at senior level, but our B team had phenomenal success throughout that time as well. That has to be recognised, and he was a leading light.

“His contribution to the club and the community was immense, but he did it in a quiet, subtle way without being arrogant or anything, and he was the same in life.”

Danny Cahill will repose at his residence on Langford Street from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28. His Funeral Mass will take place from 10.30am in St James’ Church, with burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be streamed at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.