Kerry capital vying for prestigious digital tourism title

Newly-launched Tralee Heritage Trail project is hotly-tipped in Ireland’s top digital tourism competition

Colm Nagle (Tralee MD Engineer), Anne Mary Fuller (Tralee Tidy Towns), Mikey Sheehy (Mayor Of Tralee), Brendan O’Brien (Chairperson Tralee Tidy Towns) and Claudia Kohler (Tralee County Museum) at the launch of the Digital Tralee Heritage Trail just last month. The project is already hotly-tipped in a national competition. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

The Tralee Heritage Trail launched just last month but it is already hotly-tipped in a prestigious digital tourism awards.

The project, providing visitors with a self-guided tour complete with images and story-telling of all the town’s historic threads, has just been shortlisted for the .IE Digital Towns Awards – in the Digital Tourism category.

Members of the team behind the project are delighted with the recognition, coming impressively early just a matter of weeks after the Heritage Trail was launched at the Kerry County Museum.

The Tralee Heritage Trail, audio guide and StoryMap were developed by a collaborative team comprising members of Tralee Tidy Towns, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Kerry County Council, The County Museum and notably former Kerry county archivist, Mike Lynch.

The aim of the guide is to promote the rich history of Tralee and provide a rich and immersive experience for users through an interactive Story Map and audio guide featuring historic images and story-telling. The collaborative approach, including multiple stakeholders was a key success factor in bringing this project to completion.

The .IE Digital Town Awards recognise and reward projects with a digital element that have been created by town groups and local communities. They promote awareness, knowledge, use and understanding of digital in Ireland by its citizens, businesses and communities. They also highlight the benefits and possibilities of digital and celebrate the digital achievements of local towns, big and small.

Digital offers the opportunity to create new ways of doing things, promote innovation and breathe new life into local communities, making them more attractive places to live and work as well as contributing to a more sustainable future. They are also a chance to recognise and show appreciation to the volunteers across the country who devote their spare time working tirelessly to enhance their local area, towns and villages.

Tralee is a finalist in the Digital Tourism category with seven other towns. The awards will be held on May 24 in the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone.

Tralee Tidy Towns Chairman Brendan O’Brien said: “We’re over the moon to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. We’d like to thank all the partners who collaborated with us on this project because it really shows how much more you can achieve when you have a team of town stakeholders.

"We’d especially like to acknowledge the generosity and the expertise of Mike Lynch, former county archivist and that of Abarta Heritage who guided us along each step of the way because this was a new venture for us. We look forward to promoting and developing our Heritage Trail going forward and building some nice events around it.”

Colette O’Connor, CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance said: “We were very happy to collaborate with Tralee Tidy Towns, Kerry County Council and the County Museum on this project. Reaching the finals of the .IE Digital Towns Awards is a real acknowledgement of the quality of the guide and the collaborative work that went into producing it - we looking forward to continuing with the development team, and all of those working together to provide an excellent visitor experience in Tralee, to develop and roll out familiarisation trips and guided tours of the trail in the coming weeks to really leverage this walking tour.”