Kerry boys among best speech writers in country

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne's Breandán Ó Laoithe, who was one of the highly commended runners-up in the ActionTalks final, being presented with a certificate for outstanding speech writing and analysis skills in the area of women's rights and development by ActionAid Ireland CEO Karol Balfe.

POBALSCOIL Chorca Dhuibhne students Breandán Ó Laoithe and Páidí Mac Gearailt proved themselves to be among the best speech writers in the country when they were highly commended in a national competition that gives young people an opportunity to explore the root causes of local and global injustices and inequalities.

The pair were among just seven out of of over 143 entrants from 40 schools nationwide who were chosen to deliver their speeches in front of a panel of expert judges in Dublin’s Royal Irish Academy last week. The topics in this year’s competition, run by ActionAid Ireland, included climate justice, economic barriers to accessing education, and valuing unpaid care work.

“Breandán and Páidí narrowly missed out on the top spot today but should be so proud of their hard work and delivering such excellent speeches,” said ActionAid Ireland CEO Karol Balfe.

“The standard of the speeches submitted was very high, and difficult to judge at every stage of the competition. It was heartening to see so many students across the country take part and share their views on global issues so articulately, and with such passion,” she added.

The competition is supported by Irish Aid, Department of Foreign Affairs, as part of an ActionAid Ireland women’s rights programme in Kenya, Nepal and Ethiopia.