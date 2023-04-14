Kerry boxing club fighters clean up at the Munster Championships

Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club members take eight Munster titles and four silver medals

Munster Champions and silver medalists and members of Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club front from left: Jim Mongans, Connie O'Connor, Tommy Murray and Patrick McCarthy. Back from left: Thomas Mongans, Jamesie Casey, Martin Mongans, John Coffey, Coach Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club; Kayla O'Connor, Michelle McDonagh, Shauna Riordan and John Murray. 2022 European silver medalist and current Munster champion, Mary McDonagh (inset) was not available at the time the photograph was taken. Photo by John Reidy

Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club had a very successful Munster Championships which were held in Southside and Dungarvan Boxing Clubs recently.

“Our boxers came away with eight Munster championship titles and four silver medals. After winning best club in Kerry last year, the success of the club is only growing and we are delighted to say we have beaten last year’s club record of six Munster championships,” said the busy club secretary, Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey.

“We had a team of 16 boxers in total entered into the Munster championships which was a tough assignment with boxers coming from all over Munster.

“For some of our boxers it was their first year competing and they did the club so proud as our older boxers were goinmg into their third or fourth Munster competition.

“A lot of work and preparation goes into these championships and the boxers have to be so dedicated to their training and weight management.

“Some of our squad had to compete in several contests before getting a shot at and winning their titles,” Jennifer continued.

“All of the boxers who took part in the championships preformed to the best of their ability and we couldn’t ask for any more. Some of them have gained invaluable experience for next year and are still in training for up and coming tournaments.

“Nine of our squad will go on to represented their club, county and province in the National Championships in Dublin in the National Stadium and, hopefully, be crowned number one in Ireland. The club is delighted to be in the process of welcoming onto our coaching team: Jordan Coffey, Kenneth O’Connor, Mary Murphy and Anthony McDonagh.

“We’re delighted to have their past and present experiences as part of our coaching team.

“We have now expanded our team to a one star coach, three level one coaches, one qualified judge and four volunteers with boxing experience.

“We’re excited for the future of the club as each and every one of our team gives up their time on a completely voluntary basis. I’d like to thank our boxers’ parents and our coaches, John Coffey, Jake Kelly and Mikey Broderick for all the hard work they have been putting in to keeping the club success going and we are looking forward to the rest of the year as our other boxers hope to join Mary McDonagh and Jamesie Casey on the European stage,” said Jennifer in conclusion.

The Roll of Honour from the recent Munster Boxing Championships reads as follows:

Boy 1 40kg Tommy Murray, Munster Champion; Boy 1 44.5kg Connie O’Connor, Silver;

Boy1 56kg Martin Mongans, Munster Champion; Boy 2 33kg Patrick McCarthy Munster Champion; Boy 2 40kg Jim Mongans, Munster Champion; Boy 3 52kg Thomas Mongans, Munster Champion; Girl 3 57kg Michelle McDonagh, Silver - but is defending her 2022 title in Dublin;

Girl 3 60kg Kayla O’Connell, Silver; Boy 4 50kg Jamesie Casey, Munster Champion; Boy 5 63kg John Murray Silver; Girl 5 75kg Mary McDonagh, Munster Champion and Girl 6 57kg Shauna Riordan, Munster Champion.