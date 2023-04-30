Kerry beach tragedy –male found unresponsive at water’s edge in Ballybunion could not be resuscitated

A man has died in Ballybunion following another sea-related tragedy in the popular Kerry resort.

The incident happened at lunchtime today (Sunday) at the height of the May Bank Holiday period in the town.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue said, in a statement released this afternoon, that the male had been found unresponsive at the water’s edge on the Ladies’ Beach. They were tasked with the emergency at 12.59pm.

Despite heroic efforts, emergency responders were unable to resuscitate the stricken male.

"Our team, accompanied by the Ballybunion Unit of the Irish Coast Guard, proceeded to the scene where resuscitation efforts immediately commenced.

"Further assisted by the prompt arrival of the National Ambulance Service from Listowel, resuscitation efforts were ceased after all efforts had been exhausted,” the statement said.

The group extended its sympathy to the ‘family and friends of the gentleman involved’.

Ballybunion and Listowel Gardaí also attended the scene and issued an appeal for people who took photos and videos of the rescue attempt not to share them on social media ‘out of consideration for the family of the deceased’.

The hugely-popular seaside resort has yet again been rocked by the maritime tragedy as news of the fatality spread in its immediate aftermath this afternoon.

The death is now under investigation.