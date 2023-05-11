Kerry beach hotspots that are still without a car-charging facility

Councillor warns that electric car-driving visitors to Ballybunion and Ballyheigue have no way of charging their vehicles for onward journeys

Visitors hitting the North Kerry beach hotspots of Ballybunion and Ballyheigue this summer might have to think twice about their return journey – if they’re getting there by electric car.

Despite being among the most popular summer resorts in the region, neither town has as yet an electric-vehicle charging point.

One local county councillor has hit out at the situation as inadequate, pointing out to management of Kerry County Council how disappointing the situation is at a time when motorists are being urged to buy electric.

Kerry County Council referred the councillor to the Department of Transport, however. It understands that local authorities are not going to be charged with responsibility for the roll-out of electric charge points into the future.

Ballybunion County Councillor Robert Beasley (Sinn Féin) raised the issue at a meeting of the Council on Monday when he asked managers when people could ‘expect to see’ charging points in Ballybunion and Ballyheigue.

He said that he understood that provision is being made for a point in Ballybunion, but that it wasn’t good enough that none existed in either resort as yet.

“I have brought this up on a number of occasions, I understand and accept the reply but it doesn’t make things any easier,” Cllr Beasley remarked.

"I understand that in my own town of Ballybunion, provision has been made at the rear of the library. But it is a fierce disadvantage that people coming in are being told they must go to Listowel or Tralee to charge their car. Is there anything that can be done to improve the situation?

"It doesn’t appar to be adequate, if we’re advocating cleaner [technology] and we can’t have EV chargers especially in our seaside towns where people are visiting and you have to advise them to go to other towns...that is not a satisfactory situation,” Cllr Beasley said.

The reply he was referring to set out how Kerry County Council will support the provision of charge points under its County Development Plan but will not itself be directly responsible for their installation.

“Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI) (part of Department of Transport) is tasked with the delivery of charging infrastructure throughout the country. ZEVI has published an “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025 in January 2023 and in it, sets out a pathway for delivery of EV charge point infrastructure nationally,” Council management informed Cllr Beasley.

"ZEVI propose to bring together Government Departments, public sector bodies and local and regional authorities to develop integrated policy and implementation approaches to EV infrastructure delivery by integrating EV infrastructure provision into the planning framework, while considering local energy provision.

“They will also consider whether new regulations are required to facilitate the provision and installation of EV infrastructure. Later this year, ZEVI intend publishing a “National EV Charging Network Plan” which will provide guidance on developing residential and destination charging plans including site-selection, level of charge point cover and grid connections. It is not expected that the Local Authorities will be responsible for installation and operation of EV charge point and there is currently no specific funding available for local authorities to develop EV charge points.

"Kerry County Council has committed to supporting and facilitating the provision of EV charging infrastructure through objectives in the County Development Plan and awaits further guidance from the upcoming National EV Charging Network Plan.”