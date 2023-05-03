Kerry Bank Holiday Cliff fall tragedy in Ballybunion

THE death of a 44-year-old man in a cliff-fall in Ballybunion on Sunday is being treated as a tragic accident by the gardaí.

The alarm was raised at lunchtime on Sunday by a swimmer who saw the man’s prone body at the water’s edge on the Ladies’ Beach.

Members of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit and the Ballybunion Coastguard arrived on the scene within seconds, having happened to have been taking part in training nearby moments earlier.

Listowel Ambulance paramedics arrived minutes later, but despite the emergency service personnel’s best efforts, the man could not be resuscitated.

Gardaí had not released the man’s identity as of Tuesday afternoon, but The Kerryman has learned locally that his name is Daniel Casey.

Mr Casey is a 44-year-old native of Brosna who is understood to have been living away for some time before relocating home recently.

His death has shocked the close-knit community of Brosna and rocked Ballybunion at the height of an otherwise hugely positive Bank Holiday weekend.

Incredibly, it was the second cliff fall in as many days – following an incident in the early hours of Friday above the Nuns’ Beach in which a Limerick man miraculously survived a 60-ft plummet (see page 24).

No definitive statement has been given as to the cause of Mr Casey’s death, but it is not believed –pending the results of the post mortem – to have been as a result of drowning.

Investigating gardaí believe Mr Casey accidentally slipped while too close to the cliff edge in the hour or hours before his body was discovered.

The tide was out throughout that period.

Gardaí appeal for any witnesses who might have been along the cliff-walk path between 11am and 12pm to contact them at Ballybunion or Listowel Garda Stations to assist the investigation.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue extended its sympathies to the man’s family. They said resuscitation efforts had ceased only after all efforts ‘had been exhausted’.