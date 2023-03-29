Kerry Babies Case: Waiting Game for next step in decades old case

It has been 39 years since the Kerry Babies case first came to light and it may still be some time before answers are revealed, if they ever are.

Last week’s arrests put the decades old case back into the spotlight and many believed it would finally reveal what happened to Baby John.

However, it may be some time before the investigation progresses as the next step in the lengthy investigation now gets underway.

Gardaí described the arrests as ‘significant’ following their Cold Case but the future of any case and the emergence of the full story. This is dependent on both DNA results and the DPP.

DNA taken from the couple who were arrested last week has now been sent from analysis.

A time-frame for how long this will take is not yet known but it may be some time.

It is believed that the couple who are from Kerry are the biological parents.

The samples taken will prove this definitively. Up until their arrest they had not given samples but a relative’s DNA sample linked them to Baby John and the case.

This DNA is believed to have come from a sibling of Baby John who was not born at the time of the discovery of the baby on the beach.

It may also take many months before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) makes a decision in the case. It is up to the DPP to make a decision on whether or not charges will be forthcoming.

The couple’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, believes that no charges will be put forward.

“I believe they will be exonerated and will not be charged. No evidence was put before them to substantiate their arrest nor any charge.” He said the couple deny any wrongdoing and he said that just because DNA matches you to some-one does not make you a murderer.

“Proving they are the parents is one thing. Providing DNA that is a match, so be it, but that doesn’t prove anything.”

He said speed is important in this case from both the gardaí and the DPP. “I want it to be expedited on both sides. The gardaí must get the file to the DPP and a decision on the file to be determined,” he said. He has questioned the validity of the couple’s arrest, which happened on Thursday last week, and subsequent detention for more than 24 hours. He said gardaí had been seeking an admission but that no such admission as they could not admit to something that would not be true.

Now it is once again a waiting game to see what if anything happens in the case.

Next year will mark 40 year since Baby John was found on the White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen in April 1984. While progress has been made there is still a long way to go for full answers into what happened Baby John.

The original investigation into his death was deeply flawed and in fact led to North Kerry woman Joanna Hayes being wrongly charged with murder. She had given birth to a still-born baby around the same time as Baby John was born.

It later emerged that she had in fact had no link to Baby John. Charges were dropped and the Kerry Babies Tribunal took into the Garda handling of the case.

In more recent years she received a state apology and compensation.

The case went quiet for several years until 2018 with the Cold Case Review and 2021 with the exhumation of Baby John. March 2023 has once again put into back in the spotlight.