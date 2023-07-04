Kerry author’s dream fulfilled in memory of her sister as their ‘raunchy’ novel hits shelves

Denise Brassil, Tralee, launched her book 'What Anne Did Next' at the Rose Hotel on Sunday, afternoon and is pictured with her mother Maureen Brassil, standing her sisters and brother, from left Maeve, Helena, Eoin, Melissa and Rachel Brassil. Photo: John Cleary.

It may have taken 23 years, but Tralee woman Denise Brassil has ensured that the final product was worth the wait as her first novel hits bookshelves across the county.

Better still, there have been rave reviews of the book, which has been described by neighbours and friends as ‘raunchy’.

It has been a bittersweet journey for Denise over the past four years or so as she completed the novel she first began with her sister, Martha, back in 2000 to “cheer themselves up”.

Roll on to 2023 and through some very difficult times, ‘What Anna Did Next’ is now published and on sale in some of the biggest bookshops in the county, something most authors only dream of.

"It is surreal, it is like it is happening to someone else,” said Denise this week.

Sunday saw the official launch of the book as Denise was joined by friends and family in the Rose Hotel, but over the past few weeks and months, friends and family have been reading the final product, and many have described it as the ‘Irish Bridget Jones’.

Of course, Sunday was the highlight of four years of hard work for Denise, but it was also sad as she remembered her beloved sister, to whom the book is dedicated but who also penned some of the original manuscript. Denise comes from a family of six girls and one boy – Helena, Eoin, Maeve, Rachael, Melissa and, of course, Martha. Her mother is Maureen, and her late father was Denis.

Denise and Martha began the book back in the year 2000, when it was titled ‘Millennium girl’ under the pen name Nell O’Sullivan, their grandmother’s name. But, despite some interest in the book, their dream was never realised, and the manuscript gathered dust in their family home in Caherslee.

In the interim, sadness hit the Brassil home as Martha died after contracting a rare brain virus in 2018. The Mercy Mounthawk teacher was 55 years of age when she passed away, leaving her family devastated.

After the death of her sister, with whom she had a strong bond, Denise felt compelled to finish the book. By this stage, she had started a creative-writing course for fun but had no intention of actually writing a book. Then, she felt Martha urging her on.

"I felt she was tapping on my shoulder, I thought it was grief...We had a special bond. I was single, she was divorced. I was her godchild. She was quiet, and I had the wacky ideas,” says Denise.

Something told her here to find the original manuscript, long packed away in the playroom of the house, and so began the laborious process of re-writing and changing the book. This was April 2019, and in December 2021, Denise finished the book.

"I would go months without writing...I got a D in English, I never thought I would finish it. Most people never finish their novel,” she says.

But finish it she did.

"It did help the grief process. I could visualise her beside me like me were in the year 2000,” she says.

“I was bittersweet as Martha was not here but fantastic to have it done, too.”

Despite plenty of rejections, she ploughed on and, ultimately, Conrad Press took it on. They changed the name and the timeline given the original dated back to the year 2000, and ‘What Anna did Next’ was born, penned by both Denise and Martha.

The novel, Denise explains, is about 28-year-old Anna, who lives in Dingle with her family. She wants to get out of there and feels she is stuck in a rut, and off she goes, with plenty of adventure in store for her.

"There is tragedy and family secrets,” she says. “There is a threesome, and people are talking about the sex scenes. I have been told it is pure raunchy,” says Denise.

But they say sex sells, and so far it seems that’s being borne out as she is getting plenty of good reviews for her debut novel.

"It is easy reading but brutally honest,” she says. “People think things but don’t say them but they are in the book.”

And not only will it be available in all local bookshops, it is also making its way to Waterstones and WH Smiths – a dream come true. Given the interest in the novel to date it is also going to be pitched in Hollywood for a series or film.

And that this may not be the end of Anna either.

"It may be like Normal People and never have a sequel, but there could be another Anna story or even the story of another character,” says Denise.