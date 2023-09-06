Kerry Association Dublin to honour Katie Hannon ‘for her role in public service broadcasting’

Katie Hannon who is Kerry person of the Year 2023 by the Kerry Association Dublin.

RTÉ Journalist, Radio and TV presenter, Katie Hannon has been selected as as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2023 by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The Kerry Person of the Year award recognises an individual who has shown leadership, brought honour to the county, and performed services for the county to such an extent that could be described as beyond the norm of everyday life.

Cathaoirleach of the Kerry Association in Dublin, Mary Shanahan, said Katie was chosen for the role she has played in highlighting important issues in society, specifically Katie’s work in exposing allegations of sexual assault of women in the Irish Defence Forces in a special programme ‘Saturday with Katie Hannon’ in 2021, entitled “Women of Honour”

“This award is presented in recognition of the valuable contribution Katie has made to public service broadcasting,” said Ms Shanahan.

Following this exposure, a Government investigation was established and all 13 recommendations in the final report, published in March 2023, were accepted in full by the Government. Katie is a very publicly proud Kerry woman and is also patron of Kerry Hospice.

The Kerry Person of the Year award, which is now in its 42nd year, dates back to 1979 when Dr Michael Carmody became its inaugural winner. Its list of high-profile winners makes it one of the most sought-after accolades for any Kerry person.

Katie too is delighted to have made the list which also includes such winners as Kerry footballers Colm Cooper and Mick O’Dwyer, former TD’s Jimmy Deenihan and Dick Spring and TV presenter and Rose of Tralee host Daíthí Ó Sé

“I am absolutely thrilled to be selected Kerry Person of the Year. I have always been so proud of my Kerry roots. This is such a lovely surprise. I am humbled and honoured.”

Radio Kerry broadcasters Ambrose O’ Donovan and Tim Moynihan, were selected as the 2023 Laochra Chiarraí award winners.

Ms Shanahan, said the award was in recognition of the enormous contribution they have made to the lives of Kerry people at home and abroad, with their lively, informative, entertaining and passionate Radio Kerry broadcasts of Kerry league and championship matches.

Both awards will be formally presented at the Association’s annual Oíche Chiarraí which will be held in the Louis Fitzgerald hotel, Dublin on Saturday October 14, 2023.

