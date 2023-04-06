Kerry Aquarium to build research centre to study jellyfish

Mara Beo aquarium in Dingle has been granted planning permission to build a research centre that will, among other work, facilitate an ongoing study into the reasons why swarms of stinging jellyfish have become an annual plague along the Kerry coast in recent years.

Kerry County Council last week approved the granting of planning permission for the development of a 354 square metre research centre that will include laboratories and classrooms on a site at the back of Mara Beo aquarium. Marine biologist and Mara Beo director Kevin Flannery told The Kerryman the facility will be used to expand the research into marine life that is already being undertaken at Mara Beo, and it could also be used to provide wet laboratory facilities for Sacred Heart University students taking coastal ecology courses in Dingle.

Mara Beo has also bought an adjoining private house and it is planned to make this available as accommodation for students and researchers.

Kevin said it was too early to say when construction work on the project would begin as this will depend on the availability of funding.

Mara Beo, along with Munster Technological University, is currently engaged in an extensive study of jellyfish, and especially the causes of the huge blooms of stinging jellyfish that have become a significant summertime problem along the coast over the past few years.

As part of the study Mara Beo is rearing thousands of moon jellyfish and although the study is still in the early stages, researchers have found that increased light, along with higher seawater temperatures associated with climate change and the availability of abundant food are key drivers of jellyfish blooms.

The moon jellyfish being reared in Mara Beo are harmless but the same is not true of the mauve stingers and lions mane jellyfish which are now appearing in increasing numbers along the coast. These are a nuisance and at times a danger to swimmers, but they pose a far greater threat to marine fish farms because they sting the caged fish which can then die in their thousands from stress.

Kevin said the new research centre at Mara Beo could make a huge contribution to understanding and responding to jellyfish blooms in Irish waters and the centre could also play an important role in the expansion of coastal seaweed farming. In both cases the research undertaken at Mara Beo feeds into the development and maintenance of maritime enterprises in coastal communities and Kevin hopes this will encourage Údarás na Gaeltachta to support the work.

Meanwhile, Mara Beo will open its new ‘Deep Atlantic’ experience this Friday, offering an ‘immersive’ experience of life in the waters off the coast of Kerry.

“Deep Atlantic takes visitors 200 meters down, diving near the Porcupine Ridge, where they can see humpback whales, moon fish, leatherback turtles, sea gooseberries and the amazing bioluminescence of the deep seas. It is really an amazing experience that places you in the depths of the ocean,” said Mara Beo Creative Consultant Ferg Flannery.

‘’There has never been an immersive experience that showcases the rich diversity of life in the seas around Ireland’s coast. Our ambition for this project is to give visitors access to the abundance and beauty of deep sea life,” he added.