Kerry and West Limerick locals share their experience of being caught up in UK air traffic delays

Tralee's Niamh Furlong was one of those affected by the travel chaos in the UK this week.

Monday’s air traffic control glitch in the UK left thousands of people in limbo, their flights either delayed significantly or worse, cancelled altogether.

The widespread disruption was caused by a failure of air traffic control systems.

Amongst those affected by the travel was Tralee’s Niamh Furlong whose flight to Cork from Manchester on Monday was cancelled after she had already gone through security.

She told The Kerryman on Tuesday about her experience.

“I got through security no problem. I had seen there may be delays due to air traffic control issues but I didn’t worry too much at the time, but after getting to duty free I saw my flight was cancelled,” she said.

“The service was very poor. It’s completely understandable that it was entirely out of both the airport and airline’s control but the way the situation was handled at Manchester airport was abysmal,” she continued.

“I began queuing at the information desk to see what my options were. I waited for half an hour when an announcement was made that asked that all people whose flights had been cancelled by Ryanair to proceed to the same gate. This caused chaos as there was hundreds of us all sent to this one gate,” she added.

Going on, Niamh said that she queued here for almost an hour with absolutely no indication as to what was happening. She said that they were not given a reason as to why or what exactly they were queuing for.

This continued until they were then sent down a corridor back to arrivals. She added that no explanation was ever given to then about what to do.

“It was boiling, people were shoved together and no food or water were provided,” she said.

Eventually, Niamh said that she did get offered a free change of flight or refund she decided to opt to change her flight to yesterday (Tuesday) evening to Shannon airport instead.

But she said she still had to pay a lot of other expenses including, food, a hotel and taxis to and from the airport.. She said intends to reclaim these costs from Ryanair but that she’s not confident of getting anything back towards this.

“I feel terribly for the grief that I’m sure the staff at UK airports received but it was the lack of information led to the chaos."

“No one knew what to do and I feel they should have at least provided water for people queuing for near to 2 hours, all packed together. The situation could have gone a lot better with even small frequent updates being announced in the airport,” she said.

Another couple who were affected by the disruptions were Darren McAlinden and his wife, Lisa, who reside in Abbeyfeale.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon, Darren - having left his hotel in London at 10am on Monday, was still not home and did not anticipate being home until at least 8 or 10pm on Tuesday evening, such was the disruption that the air traffic control glitch caused to the couple’s travel plans home from Stansted to Cork.

“My wife and I were to fly to Cork from Stanstead yesterday (Monday) at 14.40 and we’d already had a stressful morning with a tube delay and having to get an Uber to the airport,” he said.

“Once we got into departures we thought we could relax and get something to eat only to get a notification that our flight was cancelled on the Ryanair app,” he added.

But this was only the beginning of their travel nightmare.

“We were given the option to change our flight but unfortunately the Cork flight that evening was sold out and there was no scheduled flights to Farranfore. We didn’t want to wait until the next day so we booked the flight to Shannon that evening (Monday) for quarter to 9,” he explained.

“Airports are stressful at the best of times and after 9 hours in a massively overcrowded Stansted - it was like Croke Park on All Ireland Final day - we were finally in the air but the next obstacle was getting my wife back to Abbeyfeale and myself to Cork Airport to collect our car.”

Luckily for the couple, Darren’s brother lives in Clare and was able to pick the couple up in Shannon. After they spent the night with him, Darren’s wife was dropped home while he continued on to Limerick where he got the Green bus to Tralee...which was subsequently delayed, causing him to miss his connecting train to Cork.

Having finally made the train he still had to get a bus to the Airport and from there drive home, all going well.

The travel chaos began on Monday at the headquarters of the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) in the UK when its flight planning system failed.

NATS was unable to automatically process the flight plans which are submitted by airlines - meaning they had to be inputted manually, causing delays.

It has since been fixed but delays continue.