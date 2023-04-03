Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh visits local soccer academy

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman represented Orbitus, for whom he works as a senior tax consultant, and he was there to learn more about the invaluable contribution volunteer coaches make to local sports clubs in the county. It also followed a successful inaugural year of a sponsorship arrangement between the Samphires and Orbitus, who sponsor the Ardfert-based Academy’s jerseys.

The Academy caters for boys and girls aged from six to nine, and 180 children participated in weekly matches and training sessions during the 2022/23 season. This represented a dramatic upturn in numbers, ably supported by the dedicated volunteer coaches and parents that are the lifeblood of any Kerry sports club.

“We were delighted to get an opportunity to support the Academy programme at Fenit Samphires” Tommy said. “These clubs and their volunteer coaches play such a vital role in the development of kids in our communities throughout the country, particularly during these formative years of the young players.”

Fenit Samphires chair Dave Stanton said he was delighted at the upturn in participation numbers over the year, and he thanked Tommy and Orbitus for their support.

“It’s great to see the kids arriving to training in such big numbers,” he said. “This year we were delighted to bring in Orbitus as a new sponsor, and their investment in new kit and training gear gave the kids a big lift.”