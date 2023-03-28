Kerry Airport announce new summer flights to Brittany

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern with Airport Staff members Asha Lynch , Evelyn O’Connor and Ksenija Karpovic at the to announcement that French Airline Chalair is to launch two new summer routes from Kerry to Brittany in July. Photo Domnick Walsh

KERRY Airport has announced that French Airline Chalair is to launch two new summer routes linking Kerry with Quimper and Brest in Brittany, France.

Commencing on July 1, the seasonal summer service will operate every Saturday with a flight time of less than one hour 40 minutes from Kerry to France on board a 70-seat ATR 72 aircraft.

Tickets will be available online from www.Chalair.fr or any travel agency, while all fares will include a free baggage allowance and free on-board service.

CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern, said Kerry Airport is delighted to welcome Chalair to Kerry and Ireland.

“The airline has been serving Brittany for many years, and these new routes from Kerry will be the airline’s first in Ireland. They will be a welcome addition to the offerings for passengers from Kerry Airport seeking to explore and relax in a most beautiful region of France, while the French people will now have new routes into Ireland to enjoy all that Kerry has to offer,” Mr Mulhern said.

“Ultimately, this will boost the local economy during the peak tourism season and sow the seeds for the development of additional routes from France in the years to come,” he added.

Chalair is an independent airline that has been operating scheduled flights in France since 1986. Its fleet of aircraft ranges from 19- to 70-seat planes.

CEO Alain Battisti expressed his enthusiasm on launching this new service.

“Ireland, and specifically County Kerry, is a very popular destination for French tourists from the West of France, and there’s no doubt that Brittany is – and will be – a must-go destination for people from Munster and beyond,” he said.

“To take an up-to-date rugby analogy, I am sure this first ‘try’ will be ‘converted’, and Chalair will expand its offerings in the coming years,” said Mr Battisti.

The new routes from Kerry to Quimper and Brest brings to nine the number of routes available to passengers at Kerry Airport for the summer months.

The airport already serves Alicante, Faro, Dublin, London, Manchester and Frankfurt Hahn with Ryanair. Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher welcomed the news.

“The management of the airport deserves credit for securing these routes. There is fierce competition across Europe for flight connectivity. The additional visitors to the county will greatly aid the hospitality sector in the county, especially after the very difficult COVID period,” he said.