Karate kids rise to occasion at fifth Kerry Shotokan Championships

Athletes pictured after competing in the recent Munster Shotokan Open Karate Championships which were held in Milltown at the weekend.

Move over Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, there are new karate kids in town as evidenced by the huge number of young martial arts students from all around Kerry who flocked to Milltown at the weekend to take part in the Munster Shotokan Open Karate Championships.

It was the fifth year of the year hugely popular inter-club competition with students from as far afield as Cahersiveen, Glenbeigh, Killorglin, Killarney, Milltown, Lispole, Annascaul, Ventry, Ballybunion, Listowel and even from Clondrohid in Cork putting their skills to the test.

Sensei Charles Neri of the Kerry Shotokan Karate School – also known as Kerry Martial Arts School – told The Kerryman this week that he was thrilled with the performances of the students of all ages, both young and old.

"We had a fantastic day in Milltown. The competition was well organised with three arenas on the day and it ran very smoothly. The highlight of the day was the ‘Juruken challenge’. This was a performance on a free standing kick/punch bag; the person with the varieties or combination of techniques wins the fight and move on the next round. We saw some amazing talented young karate athletes in the making,” he said.

Finally, Charles gave a big thank you to the volunteers, referees, judges, table officials, parents and visitors who helped out and supported the event.

The following are the results of the competition:

4 - 5 years old Juruken challenge

1st - Emily Clifford (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Darragh O'Mahony (Milltown)

3rd - Zach Twomey

6 years old Juruken challenge

1st - Jack Daly (Ventry)

2nd - Aindrias Twomey (Clondrohid, Co Cork)

3rd - David Mackowski (Killorglin)

7 - 8 old Juruken challenge

1st - Casey Heenan (Tralee)

2nd - Tim O'Connell (Ballybunion)

3rd - Joey Gallagher (Ventry)

10 years up beginners Juruken challenge

1st - Michal Sobala (Killorglin)

2nd - Philip Majchrzak (Killorgiln)

3rd - Senan O'Donovan (Glenbeigh)

5 - 6 years old mixed kata

1st - Emily Clifford (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Paidi Geaney (Ventry)

3rd - Jack Daly (Ventry)

7 years old kata

1st - Oisin O'Neill (Tralee)

2nd - Aleksander Skowronski (Tralee)

3rd - Oscar Matthews (Lispole)

8 - 9 years old girls kata

1st - Cleo Wall (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Nora Fanning (Ventry)

3rd - Olivia O'Connor

8 - 9 years old boys kata

1st - Casey Heehan (Tralee)

2nd - Camden Field (Killorglin)

3rd - Cian O'Morain (Ventry)

4th - Aban Murphy (Killarney)

8 - 9 years old Orange - Blue belts

1st - Daniel Coppinger (Tralee)

2nd - Luca O'Brien Leahy (Killorglin)

3rd - Calum Clifford (Glenbeigh)

10 years old and up boys beginners kata

1st - Senan O'Donovan (Gelnbeigh)

2nd - Philip Majchrzak (Killorglin)

3rd - Michal Sibola (Killorglin)

10 - 11 years old girls beginners kata

1st - Aisling Clancy (Ventry)

2nd - Ellie Dolan (Lispole)

3rd - Lucy Power (Tralee)

4th - Anna Rose O'Connell (Ballybunion)

10 - 11 years old blue belts mixed kata

1st - Rio O'Keeffe (Lispole)

2nd - Jack Quinlan (Lispole)

3rd - Ashling Galvin (Lispole)

4th - Liam Brennan (Killorglin)

12 years old and up girls mixed kata

1st - Amy Mangan (Killorglin)

2nd - Kseniia (Tralee)

3rd - Silva Bates (Lispole) /Tam Brick (Killorglin)

12 years old and up boy mixed kata

1st - Cian Brennan (Killorglin)

2nd - Aden Frield (Killorglin)

3rd - Borko Dimitrov (Lispole)

Seniors beginners kata

1st - Kieran McCarthy (Mitown)

2nd - Greg O'Keeffe (Lispole)

3rd - Michael Walsh (Listowel) / Mark McNamara (Listowel)

Family pair kata

1st - O'Keeffe family (Lispole)

2nd - Brennan family (Killorglin)

3rd - Field family (Killorglin) / Calnan family (Glenbeigh)

Team kata

1st - Jack, Rio, Borko

2nd - Aishling, Kseniia, Lucy

3rd - Tam, Amy, Arek / Liam, Ciaran, Aden

4 - 5 years old mixed kumite

1st - Emily Clifford (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Darragh O'Mahony (Milltown)

3rd - Jack Predeville (Ventry)

6 years old mixed kumite

1st - Jude Swift (Ventry)

2nd - Jack Daly (Ventry)

3rd - Ronan Fanning (Ventry)

7 - 8 years old boy kumite

1st - Cian O'Morain (Ventry)

2nd - Joey Gallagher (Ventry)

3rd - Casey Heenan (Tralee)

7 - 8 years old girls kumite

1st - Cleo Wall (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Lauren Kelly (Killarney)

3rd - Edie Devane (Lispole)

8 - 9 years old girls kumite

1st - Olivia O'Connor (Killarney)

2nd - Chloe O'Mahony (Milltown)

3rd - Emma Tsehelnyl (Glenbeigh)

8 - 9 years old boys kumite

1st - Calum Clifford (Glenbeigh)

2nd - Daniel Coppinger (Tralee)

3rd - Luca O'Brien Leahy (Killorglin) / Mossy Fanning (Ventry)

10 years old and up blue belts boys kumite

1st - Aden field (Killorglin)

2nd - Liam Brennan (Killorglin)

3rd - Rio O'Keeffe (Lispole)

10 - 11 years old girls kumite

1st - Aishling Galvin (Lispole)

2nd - Lucy Power (Tralee)

3rd - Ellie Dolan (Lispole)

10 years old and up white belts boys kumite

1st - Michal Sobala (Killorglin)

2nd - Philip Majchrzak (Killorglin)

3rd - Senan O'Donovan (Glenbeigh)

11 years old and up boys kumite

1st - Thomas Galvin (Lispole)

2nd - Jack Quinlan (Lispole)

3rd - Ciaran Brennan (Killorglin)

12 years old and up girls kumite

1st - Kseniia (Tralee)

2nd - Silva Bates (Lispole)

Amy Mangan and Tam Brick both (Kiken)

Seniors male Kumite

1st - Kieran McCarthy (Milltown)

2nd - Mark Mc Namara (Listowel)

3rd - Michael Wash (Listowel)