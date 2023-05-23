Juveniles of a Kerry GAA Club hit new sporting high with help of local business

Churchill GAA give thanks to the business community of parish for help in securing bright new kit for juvenile players

Under-6 girls having no end of fun at training in their new Churchill GAA kit. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

The under 11 girls, the North Kerry Shield plate Division One winners, in action on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Lining up for the kick at the under-9 boys training on Sunday in Churchill GAA. Photos by Mark O’Sullivan

Churchill GAA juvenile players bedecked in their bright new kit and in the company of some of the sponsors who helped provide the gear - at training on Sunday in Churchill. Photos by Mark O’Sullivan

Over the past number of years, Churchill GAA’s Juvenile academy has gone from strength to strength, with increasing numbers of young people in the parish playing the game on a weekly basis.

And the Club now has a committed team of mentors for each age group, who each week derive a huge sense of satisfaction from coaching the talented young players.

“As a club we continuously punch above our weight in what is a testament to the commitment of our players and the sense of pride that there is to play in the Churchill jersey,” PRO Riain Hallinan said, adding:

“Our aim within the club is to continue to improve on what we do and ensure we keep that same sense of fun and enjoyment which is an integral part of playing GAA while at the same time improving our skill and fitness levels.”

To that end the club has been hugely assisted by the local business community of the parish – who have come on board sponsoring a bright new kit.

U12 girls coach Ronan Falvey Churchill GAA Juvenile Chairperson David Rolls formed a group to ensure all the children from U5 to U18 would be fully kitted out; securing the backing of the community. It would see 310 children getting shorts, half zips, t-shirts and socks, helping them to play their very best while fostering their own strong sense of community-in-sports.

“The Club is forever grateful to these sponsors who support the club. Our thanks to Beacon Capital, Gary O’Driscoll, Kerry Motor Works, Mid Cork Pallets, Oakview Lettings, Probuild, KK Hydraulics, Foley & Associate Solicitors, REEN Financial Services, Listowel & Ardfert Physiotherapy Clinic, Fitzgibbon Interiors, Cool Harbour, Rochestown Hotel, Ger Carmody, Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean, EAA Construction, Ronan Falvey and Access Ireland,” Riain added.