Jail sentence for Kerry man caught with cocaine

Maurice O’Connell with an address at Castlequin, Cahersiveen, was caught with €300 worth of cocaine at Top Street, Cahersiveen, and was charged with the unlawful possession of drugs arising out of the incident.

The court heard that Mr O’Connell, who has 10 previous convictions, was found to have the drugs when he was on a suspended sentence for a separate offence.

Sgt Stephen O’Brien said that Mr O’Connell had come before Tralee Circuit Criminal court on three counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply in 2020. The three counts also arose out of one incident, and he had received a suspended sentence from the Circuit Court. Mr O’Connell will now have to come before that court again as he has been given a conviction during the time-frame of a suspended sentence.

The court heard he also has other previous convictions, including for assault and the possession of knives, which he served sentences for.

Judge David Waters imposed a three-month jail sentence for the offence.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said that Mr O’Connell faced this charge as soon as it arose, and while he has difficulties in his background, he said he is doing quite well now.

Mr O’Connell is appealing the conviction.