Jackie Healy-Rae wants GAA before Oireachtas over pay-per-view games

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae blasts GAA decision to show top matches online, especially when parts of Kerry have poor broadband connection

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae has said the GAA should be called before an Oireachtas committee to explain why important championship games are not screened live on RTÉ television.

There is uproar over big games being shown on ‘GAAGO TV’ in recent weeks where content is available to subscribers and annual access holders only.

A decision to show the Kerry versus Mayo round-robin game on May 20 in Killarney on GAAGO TV has added fuel to the fire for people who feel the game should be free-to-air.

Cllr Healy-Rae said for many this is not an issue. But for older people, and those with poor broadband connection, it makes watching top GAA games more problematic.

He feels games that would usually have been free-to-air are now put behind a paywall as these games are garnering the most interest. The recent hurling clashes between Cork v Tipperary and Clare v Limerick being a case in point.

“What’s happening is that you are debarring a lot of people from seeing these games. I can’t remember the last time a big Kerry game was on that wasn’t shown on RTÉ,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.

“There are places in my electoral area that have no access to broadband. This has a knock-on effect for older people especially,” he added.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims the GAAGO TV approach is also affecting the local pub’s ability to show games. He said if a pub has more than one television, it must have separate log in subscriptions for each screen.

“If you’re a pub with multiple televisions, you’re not going to be taking out more than one subscription. I’ve heard this has happened already, that publicans aren’t showing the games,” he said.

Cllr Healy-Rae is angry that this has come ‘out of the blue’ as the GAA season ratchets up. He is calling for the GAA top brass to appear before an Oireachtas committee to explain themselves.

“It was never really communicated to people this was happening. It’s being communicated on the fly, and we must see from week to week to find out what games are behind a paywall,” he said.

“It’s about older people who would have no other access to this game other than RTÉ…a discussion needs to be had and a clear pathway laid out,” Cllr Healy-Rae explained.

"RTÉ can only show what it’s allowed to show. But I do think its time this discussion was held at Oireachtas committee level. Bring those behind GAAGO TV in and get them to explain it,” he said.