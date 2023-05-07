Jack O’Connor says Clifford brothers were ‘adamant’ to play and they honoured their mother ‘in the best way possible’

The Kerry manager wasn’t expecting Paudie and David to play the Munster final but said they were ‘adamant’ that they would face Clare after discussing it as a family

On hearing the news of Ellen Clifford’s death on Saturday morning, Jack O’Connor didn’t expect to see her sons Paudie and David on Sunday. Two young men losing their mother in such sad circumstances, the Kerry manager was, obviously, going to give the two players as much time and space as they needed to grieve for their mother.

But if one thing defines the Clifford family from Fossa – the late Ellen chief among them – it is football. And Kerry. And so it was that when O’Connor put a phone call through to express his sympathies to Paudie and David, he learned that two of his star players would be in Limerick on Sunday, ready and willing to put their shoulders to the Kerry wheel in a Munster final.

“Lads, I don’t want to go into too much detail, it is a private, family matter. When I initially heard the news yesterday, the initial reaction was that I didn’t expect the lads to play. But when I talked to them they were adamant that they had discussed it as a family and the extended family. And the decision was that they wanted to play and we certainly weren’t going to stand in their way. And by and large, it has worked out well. They honoured their mother in the best way possible and made everyone proud,” the Kerry manager said in the aftermath of Kerry’s 14-point win, David scoring 2-6 and Paudie a goal.

Just being there, never mind how well they played, O’Connor said is a testament to the brothers’ strength of character.

“It is because that is a tough blow to lose your mother at such a young age. And they wouldn’t have slept much last night. But they got great solace in being with the group and I am sure the lads will really look after that as a group over the next few days,” O’Connor said.

“There came a time this morning where we had to treat this as a normal game and everything had to be normal. Once the ball is thrown in everything goes hell for leather. It was a great testament to their focus that they were able to put all that behind them.

“It was an awkward weekend for us with the situation but I think the boys handled it well, particularly the family and the brothers. I am delighted that it worked out. We could have easily taken our eye off the ball but I think we approached the game in a professional manner. The couple of goals in the second half finished it off as a contest.

“The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group this morning because they are very supportive of each other and very tight as an unit. And it was just fantastic that they played so well, David came away with 2-6 and Paudie obviously got his goal in the second half. A great way to honour their mother,” O’Connor added.