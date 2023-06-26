Ireland soccer star Courtney Brosnan pays a memorable visit to West Kerry

Courtney Brosnan with her relations and friends from Minard in O'Sullivan's pub, Garraí, on Saturday night. Photo by Declan Malone

Sam Maguire has probably made more than one trip to O’Sullivan’s Bar in Garraí na dTor, Lios Póil, down through the decades, and surely the only thing that could top that would be a visit by the World Cup trophy.

While that may once have seemed a far-fetched proposition, it may no longer be. The Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team will jet off early next month for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and Lios Póil and West Kerry have genuinely strong connections to one of the team’s stars.

On Saturday night, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, recently named as Ireland’s International Player of the Year, visited O’Sullivan’s Bar, a highlight of a weekend in her grandfather’s home parish.

“We had the match on Thursday [against Zambia], and me and my sister drove down on Thursday morning for the weekend,” she told The Kerryman. “Just to be able to meet all my cousins and extended family, and to see how proud everyone is and how happy they are to see me here, it’s amazing. Everyone has been so welcoming.”

When asked if she would return with the trophy if Ireland win the title, she didn’t rule it out! But what’s for certain is that she will be back in Kerry, trophy or no trophy.

“I’m definitely coming back, there’s no doubt in my mind!” she said, adding that her first-ever visit to the Kingdom was a great wind-down ahead of the biggest of tournaments: “It’s great to have a free weekend to enjoy with friends and family in a different place.”

Courtney’s visit included sightseeing at Minn Áird castle, and she and sister Katie posed by a tree planted by her grandfather, Brendie, in Minn Áird before he emigrated for Springfield, Massachusetts, in the 1940s.

She also popped into Dingle Oceanworld and the Dingle Bay Rovers soccer club, where she took part in a penalty shoot-out with young stars.

But things reached a crescendo on Saturday night as she received a bouquet of flowers from young Saoirse Brosnan and a Kerry jersey from Lios Póil resident Geraldine O’Shea, a former Kerry footballer and Irish international. Courtney saved a penalty as Ireland pipped Scotland to a World Cup berth last October, and Geraldine has an idea of how that felt having put two goals past the Scots in a EURO 97 qualifier.

It all followed a lovely address by Coiste Féile Lios Póil Cathaoirleach Robert Brosnan, who highlighted the links Courtney has with the Lios Póil of today. Her great-grandmother, Minnie, taught locally, and she has relations with several residents of Lios Póil and West Kerry, but her nearest cousin here is Joe Brosnan, a nephew to Courtney’s grandfather.

“One of the things we’re most proud of is the connection she has with us [Lios Póil] as she’s one of our own,” Robert said. “Courtney and her family have deep-rooted connections to the Brosnans of Minn Áird West. “Your cousin, Joe, believes strongly that the spirit of Lios Póil is alive and well within you, that croí, that neart, and that spiorad.”