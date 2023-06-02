Internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Tighe O’Donoghue Ross has died at his Kerry home

The 81-year old died at his home in Glenflesk on May 30.

The Irish American artist moved to Glenflesk in 1986, but maintained from his Kerry base the career that he had established in the US and internationally – for his work in all artistic forms including prints, sculpture and paintings.

Tighe O'Donoghue-Ross is represented in public and private collections around the world which include the Bibliotheque Nationale de France; the Brooklyn Museum; Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane and Utah Museum of Fine Arts and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

His work has been described as iconic and includes the awesome 'An Capall Mór' that overlooks the N22 in Clonkeen on the Killarney to Cork Road.

This is one of the most famous Kerry sculptures standing on the border between both counties.

Tighe is also responsible for a 16-foot statue of Saint Brendan in Fenit, commissioned by the Brendan project and dedicated by Bishop Bill Murphy in 2004.

He is also famous for the 'Dawn and Dusk' themed stain glass windows in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney.

Another commission was that of the stained glass windows in Fenit Church when it was remodelled and he was assisted by his children on. They too assisted in the Killarney stained glass artistic project.

A documentary by Patrick O’Shea was received as one of the most insightful works on the Irish American artist, charting his journey from the hectic streets of New York to a quiet home overlooking Lough Guitane.

The award-winning documentary was shot over three years at his residence and studio, and included interviews of three generations of his family. In it, the artist discussed his life, his family, his inspirations and his techniques.

His descent from the chiefs of Loch Lein was a matter of deep pride to Tighe, crediting his ancestors for having built Ross Castle, before they were exiled to the Burren in County Clare. It was this connection was what pulled him towards Ireland.

He had the title of the hereditary chief of the name of the O’Donoghues of Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and children Eoghan, Siobhan and D’Ana and his many grandchildren.

He will repose at O’Shea’s Funeral Home Killarney on Tuesday evening next, June 6, from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral for requiem mass on Wednesday morning at 10.3am followed by cremation.