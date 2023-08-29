Increase in Kerry families ‘facing drug debts’ is a grave concern

Concerns have been raised about the increase in the number of families being intimidated and coerced over drugs debts in Kerry.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly has said there is an increasing number of families contacting his office about drug debts owed by family members.

The sums range in size, but the anxiety of families in having to cope with the consequences of drug use is high in all cases he has spoken to.

“The cheap price of cocaine and the perception it is a ‘party’ drug has increased its use over the last decade. There are very few pubs, clubs and other social outlets that have been left untouched in every part of the county. Usage of cocaine can induct young people into a world of uncertainty and criminality,” he said.

“Relations with a dealer can initially be friendly but drugs are then often offered or even given on credit but once money is owed, threats and intimidation begin. In some cases, this is escalated to offers to wipe out debts in return for holding or delivering drugs or money. I am increasingly concerned by what I hear from those who have paid money to dealers,” he said.

Deputy Daly says that an awareness campaign and supports for families must be put in place.

"Addiction treatment facilities must be resourced also, and the fact this is an issue in rural as well as urban areas confronted.”