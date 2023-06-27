Incident in which East Kerry man was seriously injured is referred to GSOC

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has confirmed that an incident in the Barraduff area on the night of June 11/morning of June 12, in which a man fell and sustained serious injuries, has been referred to GSOC by Gardaí.

The Kerryman understands that the man is 53-year-old local Jerry O’Leary, and he is currently receiving medical treatment in Dún Laoghaire, County Dublin. A Mass was held for Mr O’Leary and his family at Sacred Heart Church in Barraduff last Thursday night, after which a 24-hour Vigil continued until Friday evening.

It is understood that it is alleged Mr O’Leary fell while trying to walk to his home in Barraduff on June 11/12. It is further alleged that Mr O’Leary had been a passenger in a car before this.

It is claimed that Gardaí arrested the man who was driving Mr O’Leary home on suspicion of drink-driving, after which Mr O’Leary attempted his walk home. It is understood Gardaí released the driver without charge in the early hours of June 12.

Mr O’Leary was found on June 12, near his home, having sustained extensive injuries.

“Gardaí attended an incident in the Headford area of Killarney, County Kerry, at approximately 3am on June 12, 2023,” Gardaí confirmed to The Kerryman. “A man, aged in his 50s, was conveyed to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained following a fall.

“No offences were disclosed.”

“For legal reasons, I am not in a position to advance any comment at this point in time simply because my work is ongoing and I do not want to reveal the nature of my work on behalf of my client,” the injured man’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, told The Kerryman.

Gardaí referred the matter to GSOC on Saturday, June 24, under Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. As such, GSOC has no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Section 102(1) provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of ‘any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person’.

Section 91 of the Act allows GSOC to examine the complaint with a view to recommending what further investigative measures may be required.