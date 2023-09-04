Improved result for West Kerry town in national litter survey

An Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) coastal survey has praised Dingle, specifically its harbour area, on a significant improvement from when the same survey was carried out in 2022.

The survey went as far as to say that some sections of the area were in ‘excellent’ condition regarding litter, but other parts remained somewhat littered.

“The marina/immediate environs/associated car park were generally very clean with minimal items along the walkway,” the survey results, released last week, stated.

“However, there was a definite litter presence at the amusements (near the playground) and within the rock armour.”

Marine-related items such as fishing lines, nets, and ropes were particularly prominent within the rock armour, the survey went on to state. Some litter had accumulated at the base of flower boxes, while some of the litter items found during the surveying included coffee cups, plastic bottles, food utensils, sweet papers, cigarette butts, and chewing gum.

The inspection led to praise for the town on its freshly presented, solid, black street bins, as well as its units accepting dog-foul bags.

“The 'Bring Facility' was in good order, but a couple of bags had been 'neatly' placed beside the units,” the results further stated.

The inspection returned a final result of ‘moderately littered’, one step below the ‘clean to European norms’ rating but better than ‘littered’, a result handed down to 11 of the 33 locations inspected nationwide.

IBAL is an alliance of companies who believe that continued economic prosperity depends on a clean, litter-free environment, particularly in the sectors of tourism, food, and direct foreign investment.