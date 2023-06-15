How time flies – a look back at King Charles and Camilla’s visit to Kerry
Sinead KelleherKerryman
Kerry's scenic beauty made worldwide headlines five years ago when the county was the focus of a very special visit from two royal tourists.
And, no doubt, it has provided a significant boost to the county's already-sterling tourism reputation since then.
A lot has changed since the famous visit of Britain's Prince Charles (now King Charles) and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cambridge, to the county. Charles now holds the highest title in the British royal family.
It is hoped that, as King, he will once again pay a visit to the Kingdom having been given a warm welcome in 2018 when he visited Tralee, Killarney and Derrynane beach and Derrynane House.
Famous pictures of him walking around the South Kerry beach made news bulletins across the globe, and the then-prince hailed his visit as remarkable.
In Tralee, he visited Siamsa Tíre, and he was warmly welcomed to the county’s capital, where had the opportunity to meet and greet the local community. He was afforded the same opportunity in Killarney at a special event in Killarney House and Gardens.
Here is a photographic look back at that significant event back in 2018.