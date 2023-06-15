How time flies – a look back at King Charles and Camilla’s visit to Kerry

15.6.18 Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive too Muckross House Killarney . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

His Royal Highness Charles Prince of Wales and Camilla Duckess of Cornwall, visiting Muckross House, Killarney, on Friday, with Head Guide at Muckross House, Ann Tangney Queen Victoria staryed at Muckross House in 1861.Photo:Valerie. O’Sullivan.

His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spend Friday afternoon retracing the footsteps of his great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who visited Killarney, County Kerry, in August 1861, where she visited Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens. The Royal Couple are given a demonstration of Straw making by Pat Broderick at Muckross Traditional Farms. Photo Valerie O’Sullivan.

Kerry's scenic beauty made worldwide headlines five years ago when the county was the focus of a very special visit from two royal tourists.

And, no doubt, it has provided a significant boost to the county's already-sterling tourism reputation since then.

A lot has changed since the famous visit of Britain's Prince Charles (now King Charles) and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cambridge, to the county. Charles now holds the highest title in the British royal family.

It is hoped that, as King, he will once again pay a visit to the Kingdom having been given a warm welcome in 2018 when he visited Tralee, Killarney and Derrynane beach and Derrynane House.

Famous pictures of him walking around the South Kerry beach made news bulletins across the globe, and the then-prince hailed his visit as remarkable.

In Tralee, he visited Siamsa Tíre, and he was warmly welcomed to the county’s capital, where had the opportunity to meet and greet the local community. He was afforded the same opportunity in Killarney at a special event in Killarney House and Gardens.

Here is a photographic look back at that significant event back in 2018.