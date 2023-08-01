Housing must be priority for Kerry town ‘to stem emigration’

Minister Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Steve Crocker, left, with Michael Lyne, Chairman, Valentia Island Development Company at Foilhomurrum Bay, Valentia Island.

Housing must be developed on Valentia lsland as a key priority to help the island develop and grow.

Chairman of the Valentia Island Development Company Micheál Lyne has said that if housing is not developed, other initiatives planned for the island will not flourish.

These include getting UNESCO status for the island’s transatlantic cable sites – a project that is tipped to transform and regenerate the island community.

At a special presentation at a Kenmare Municipal District meeting on Friday last, Mr Lyne sought support from councillors.

He said the development company was formed in 2012 to try and stem the tide of falling population, help maintain pupil numbers in the local school and keep a thriving GAA club alive through creating better opportunities for employment.

Much work has been completed but more is needed.

One of the key projects began in 2014 and sought to have Valentia and the transatlantic cable nominated as an Industrial UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is now on the Tentative List for this status as part of a joint trans-national application with Newfoundland. A delegation is due to travel to Newfoundland this weekend to progress the road to UNESCO status.

As part of the project, Valentia Island Development company (VIDCO) has taken over the the Cable Building, which was generously handed over by Mrs Pollmeier on condition that it be restored.

They are now planning to develop a Digital Hub upstairs, which will help “stem the tide of emigration from our shores” he told councillors.

VIDCO has also opened The Eighth Wonder Cable Experience and has purchased the Slate Yard, including the First Message building, from which the first messages were sent across the Atlantic in 1958 through the cable.

Plans are also underway to develop a small industrial site in Chapeltown, where small enterprises could be developed, and a site is also to be purchased to develop housing.

Mr Lyne said that housing must be on the agenda.

"We have worked hard for our community over the past 10 or 12 years but there is lots more to be done. Our greatest need is housing. What good is a remote working hub if there is no accommodation?,” he said.

He said there are currently 18 staff employed at Valentia Radio Station but only one lives on the island due to the shortage of housing. He said the same situation applies to Fionnán Murphy, of Murphy Marine Ltd, who employs about 20 people and can’t find accommodation for them.

He said other issues also need to be addressed, including the provision of a water-treatment plant at Chapeltown. The Council purchased a site for this more than 20 years ago. He said similar issues exist in Knightstown, with the capacity of their plant halting housing developments.

"To say it is to be expanded so many years from now is not good enough,” he said.

"We need to develop Knightstown commercially, we need to expand the village, not close it down.”