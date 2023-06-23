Homes in Mid Kerry asked to conserve water overnight

People served by the Barleymount and Caragh Lake reservoirs have been asked to conserve water overnight.

This, Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) said, is because high demand has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish, despite recent heavy rainfall.

Night-time water restrictions will begin at 11pm and will continue until at least 7am. Uisce Éireann will review the situation each morning, with updates provided to the community accordingly.

Among the areas impacted are Caragh Lake, Dooks, Aghadoe, Crohane, Barleymount, Ballyhar, and Rockfield, as well as part of Firies, Milltown, and Listry.

“The restrictions are necessary due to continued high demand for water in the area,” Regional Operations Lead Oliver Harney said in a statement released today.

“The restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. I would ask that everyone in Kerry continues to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer. “It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.

Tips on water conservation are available at www.water.ie, and the public can report leaks through the same channel or by phoning 1800 278 278.