Home is the hero to Kerry: Solo sailor Pat returns after high seas adventure

Almost nine months after setting out from Dingle to take part in the Golden Globe round the world yacht race, West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless tied up his boat at Dingle marina on Friday, out of the race but now established as one of the most respected solo sailors on the planet.

Pat sailed ‘Green Rebel’ out of Dingle last July 27 and was one of 15 competitors who started the Golden Globe race from Les Sables d’Olonne in France on September 4. He led the early stage of the race and was still among the leading boats as the fleet approached Cape Town when disaster struck two months and almost 8,000 miles into the race.

His self-steering gear, which is a critical piece of kit for solo sailors, broke in heavy weather and he limped into Cape Town on November 11 where he had the option of getting assistance to make repairs. However, under Golden Globe race rules, sailors who get any outside help are disqualified from the race, even though they can continue in the non-competitive ‘Chichester’ class.

Pat felt there was no point being in the race if he wasn’t in with a chance of winning it so, broken hearted at the decision, he pulled out of the contest and his hopes of Golden Globe glory ended at the Cape of Good Hope. Even so, his achievement in the race up to that point won him the respect of the sailing community worldwide.

After stepping out of Green Rebel at Dingle marina where he was met by family and friends on Friday, Pat told The Kerryman he had nobody but himself to blame for the failure of his self-steering equipment. “It’s my own fault, I should have checked it before I left,” he said ruefully.

Just over a week after Pat retired from the race another of the leading skippers had to be rescued after his boat sank in dramatic circumstances in the Indian Ocean, and this Tuesday a rescue operation was underway after another boat suffered catastrophic damage in a storm in the south Atlantic. Only three yachts remain in the race and, like Pat, most of the yachts that were forced to retire suffered self-steering gear failure. The leaders are currently about 1,000 miles west of the Canaries and are expected to cross the race finish line in France at the end of the month.