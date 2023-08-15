Historical lecture series on ‘Fenianism’ to take place in Kerry

Launching the Walk of the Ancestors lecture series are Pat Golden of Kells, Councillor Norma Moriarty and Pat Kavanagh IRD Foilmore Kells CLG.

Following on from the successful 150th anniversary celebration of the Fenian Rising of 1867 and the part played by the local Fenian John Golden – celebrated in 2017 – a continuation of the Lecture Series associated with events will be held on Monday, August 21, starting at 6.30pm sharp.

Walk of the Ancestors – Historical Lecture Series presents ‘Fenianism at Home and Abroad’ at Caitín's Pub in Kells and Pat Golden, who is grandnephew of the Fenian John Golden, is leading the event.

Speaking at the recent launch of the event, Mr Golden quoted Stephen Quick who is Director General of the Canadian War Museum, saying; ‘’While the Fenian Rising is now a distant memory, its contribution to our nation’s birth is worth remembering as we celebrate Canada’s independence”.

The uniqueness of this event is a Waterville man’s influence in the Fenian underground in Canada, that of Mortimer Moriarty from Kilmackeerin, Waterville. Frank Golden, who is Pat Golden’s brother and based in Canada, has researched this in detail and encouraged Prof David Wilson to be guest speaker at the event.

Several national and International speakers are lined up to make this a very informative series. These include Prof Muiris Bric – Emeritus Professor of History at UCD - who will speak on Fenianism in its local context, Professor Liam Kennedy of Queen’s University Belfast who will speak on the death census of 1847, a window of the Great Famine in Kerry, while Professor David Wilson from the University of Toronto will speak on Murtagh Moriarty and the Fenian Underground in Canada.

The event will be followed by Music by Comhaltas and the Iveragh Mens Choir. Booking for this event is essential. Tickets are €10 each from 087 9887199.

Pat Golden said he is delighted with the response to date and looks forward to another memorable occasion.

Sponsorship has been received from Kerry County Council, Goldens of Kells, and IRD Foilmore Kells CLG.