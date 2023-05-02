HIQA praise for a Kerry community hospital – ‘Residents enjoy a good quality of life’

Residents at Cahersiveen Community Hospital “enjoy a good quality of life” with “kind and caring staff” according to the latest HIQA report for the South Kerry facility.

An unannounced inspection of the Kerry Community Hospital in February of this year has been led to a glowing report of the facility.

Inspectors praised the care provided to the patients in the facility and found that the community hospital was compliant in almost all areas examined.

Only one action was required by HIQA, in relation to fire precautions.

The centre was found to be partially compliant in that area and was advised to carry out night-time fire drills to ensure that the building could be safely evacuated in the event of a fire at night. HIQA also said that personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPS) for some residents required review, as they did not clearly indicate the evacuation strategy for a particular resident.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital is a designated centre for older people and can accommodate 33 residents. There were 28 residents living in the centre on the day of the inspection.

Overall, the inspector found that care was “person-centred, and that residents’ rights were upheld”.

Residents could make their own choices in the centre and independence was encouraged, and the residents themselves said they received excellent care.

Visitors to Cahersiveen Community Hospital on the day also spoke positively about the care their family member received, with one stating “they couldn’t be happier that they were in such a nice place with wonderful people”.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital has undergone extensive refurbishment over the past two years, with an extension to the premises and upgrades to pre-existing bedroom accommodation.

Bedroom accommodation within the centre comprises of 11 single bedrooms, five twin bedrooms and four triple bedrooms. The centre has a section of the premises dedicated to palliative care.

Some residents did say they would prefer their own room and were on a list to get one should it become available.

Overall, the report also found that the governance and management of Cahersiveen Community Hospital was “robust and ensured that residents received good quality, safe care and services”.

There was adequate staff, and they are supported and encouraged to undertake training.

Infection controls were also found to be fully complaint and good records were maintained.

HIQA found that Cahersiveen Community Hospital was fully complaint in 17 of the 18 areas examined, and the report praised the great level of care provided to residents.