Here is when and where all the Kerry Darkness into Light walks will take place

Pictured earlier this month at Ross Castle for the official launch of the Killarney 'Darkness into Light' walk - known more locally as Nathan's Walk - were the O'Carroll family - from left to right, Denis, Marie and Ryan. The walk will take place on Saturday morning, May 6 4:15am at Killarney Race Course. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta House and supported by Electric Ireland, is taking place this coming weekend on Saturday May 6 in eight locations around Kerry with all walks starting at 4:15am.

The locations around the county where walks will take place this year are Caherdaniel, Tarbert, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee and Killarney.

Here is where all of the eight walks will start from:

- Caherdaniel: walkers will set off from the The Blind Piper, Ballycarnahan, V93 DD83

- Tarbert: this will commence from Tarbert Comprehensive School, V31 WD66

- Dingle: the start point is at the Dingle Marina Centre, V92 W52C

- Glenbeigh: it all kicks off from Ocean Delights - Rossbeigh Beach - Glenbeigh, V93 D659

- Kenmare: walkers will meet up and set off from the Kenmare Mart, V93 K652

- Cahersiveen: here, the walk will start from Coláiste na Sceilge School, V23 Y003

- Killarney: Nathan’s walk will start from the Killarney Racecourse, V93 KR0H

- Tralee: the county capital’s walk will commence at Tralee Wetlands, V92 HH57

The Darkness Into Light walks help to raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

The funds raised from this year’s Darkness Into Light will help communities within Kerry, with the funding going directly to Pieta House’s services.

See the Darkness into Light website here for all the information.