Healy-Rae’s alarm at high BVD numbers in North Kerry and West Limerick cattle

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has spoken of his alarm at the high number of cattle in North Kerry and West Limerick testing positive for the Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) virus, and he has warned that the financial support offered to farmers of infected herds is “not fit for purpose” and belongs “to a different time”.

Mapping provided by Animal Health Ireland (AHI), which manages the BVD-eradication programme, shows that North Kerry has been the worst-affected region in the country so far in 2023, as was the case last year, with at least 60 suspected or confirmed cases of the virus to the end of March.

Between April 12, 2022, and April 11, 2023, there were 315 cases in Kerry and Limerick. The vast majority of these cases have centred on North Kerry and West Limerick.

The Department of Agriculture is yet to respond to queries from The Kerryman, which asked why numbers have been persistently high in the region since 2022.

Calves that survive infection during early pregnancy are born ‘persistently infected’ with the virus and most would die within two years. Some will develop fatal mucosal disease, while BVD can also lead to serious reproductive problems and weakened immunity.

The primary test for the BVD virus is an ear-notch test of newly born calves, and the herd is immediately restricted following a positive or inconclusive test. All animals with a positive or inconclusive test should be removed. Restrictions on movement of other cattle within the herd can only be lifted under strict conditions, including extensive testing and vaccination, within three weeks of the suspect animals’ removal. Farmers of neighbouring herds are immediately informed of heightened risk.

The Department provides up to €160 to dairy farmers for the removal of an animal, and €220 to beef farmers, depending on how quickly the cattle are removed.

Deputy Healy-Rae told The Kerryman that this compensation “adds insult to injury”.

“With the price of cattle now, if you’re lucky and your calf is healthy, you will make a good price,” he said. “But if you lose out, you lose out in a big way.

“This level of compensation has not kept up with the price of cattle and belongs to a different time. It is not fit for purpose.”

Deputy Healy-Rae said he has had contact with farmers of affected herds, but “99 per cent don’t want to talk about the situation”.

BVD is estimated to cost Irish farmers €102million per annum. BVD virus positive tests are rare and have dropped from over 16,000 nationally in 2013 to fewer than 300 last year.