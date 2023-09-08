Have your say on Kerry County Council’s plans for Kenmare Municipal District

Plan outlines projects for Cahersiveen, Killorglin and Kennmare to help grow each town

Kenmare Town. Plans have been drawn up for towns and villages in the new Kenmare Municipal Distirct plan and the public's views on the plan are sought.

Kerry County Council has published a draft plan which sets out how the Kenmare Municipal District can be developed in a sustainable manner over the next six years.

The Kenmare Municipal District includes the main towns of Cahersiveen, Killorglin and Kenmare as well Sneem and Waterville and the smaller villages and communities within these areas

The plan aims to grow the three main towns in terms of investing in housing and infrastructure. Growth is restricted in areas like Glenbeigh, Kilgarvan and Beaufort due to the lack of wastewater infrastructure.

The population of the area is 27,161 and the majority work in professionals. Housing is mainly concentrated in private ownership with mortgages. Concerns are expressed in the plan about the high concentration of holiday homes.

The plan hopes to develop more economic opportunities in Cahersiveen “to address the significant decline in the population in Cahersiveen by creating sustainable economic opportunities.” Currently the population stands at 1,297 from the 2022 census. A regeneration project is planned for the town including re-orientating the town to the sea.

A regeneration project is also planned for Killorglin as well as a focus on a by-pass for the development of tourism opportunities. Killorglin recorded a population of 2,163 in the 2022 Census.

Kenmare’s population is 2,566 according to the report and extra car-parking has been identified as a need. The wastewater upgrade announced last week is a key part of development for the town.

Submissions from members of the public are invited on the draft plan which is now available to view on the County Council’s website and in its local offices.

Three open days in Killorglin, Cahersiveen and Kenmare will be held in the coming weeks at which members of the public can view the plans and engage with Council planners on the future planning and development of the Municipal District.

The Draft Kenmare Municipal District (2023-2029) sets out a comprehensive local planning framework with clear policies and objectives for the Municipal District including the use and zoning of lands and the growth of the area in a sustainable way over the remaining years of the decade.

Submissions may be made until Friday, October 13 and can be made in writing to the Planning Policy Unit of Kerry County Council or online through the dedicated consultation portal which can be accessed on Kerry County's Council's website

The open days, from 3pm to 6.30pm on each occasion, will take place at the Killorglin Area Office on Thursday, September 14, in Cahersiveen Library on Thursday, September 21 and in the Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare on Wednesday, September 27

The submissions received will form part of the final draft plan which will be presented to local councillors for consideration and approval.

Full details of the plan are available at http://https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/