Green light given for basketball and soccer facility at Pinewood Estate in Killarney

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a community recreational area at the site of an old basketball court at Pinewood Estate in Killarney.

The decision paves the way for a multi-use games area consisting of goals and basketball hoops. The plans also include an adjoining outdoor exercise area. Kerry County Council granted planning to Pinewood’s residents’ association in January of this year.

Two appeals were submitted to An Bord. Among the issues raised was that the original plans on which a consultation was based included soft landscaping, gardens, and allotments, which residents had wanted.

It was claimed the proposed development was not aligned with the plan in that it caters for teenagers but not the older demographic in the estate.

An Bord heard that the site was previously used for soccer and basketball but was dismantled due to anti-social behaviour and other nuisances. Concerns were raised that its location would lead to the site not being sufficiently supervised, meaning previous anti-social issues could re-emerge.

Also among the concerns raised were issues regarding the ownership and management of the land and the project.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector recommended that planning be granted as, if the conditions he laid down are met, the development would be in accordance with planning regulations and sustainable development of the area. An Bord agreed to grant permission.