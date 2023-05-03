Great joy in Kerry as plans to move Ukrainians completely shelved as ‘common sense has prevailed’

Ukrainian refugees from Skellig Star Accommodation Centre along with the local community who were campaigning to remain in the town where they have begun a new life and on Wednesday were informed they could remain. Photo by Christy Riordan

Plans to move a large group of Ukrainian refugees from Cahersiveen to a new location in Kerry will now not go ahead, it has been announced this afternoon.

Following public outcry and a united community campaign at the proposal by the Department of Integration to move 75 Ukrainian refugees from Skellig Star Accommodation Centre to Tralee, the community have now been informed that nobody will be forced to leave their accommodation.

The plan has been temporarily halted yesterday, Tuesday, May 2, to see if a solution could be found and it has now been agreed that that the refugees will not be moved unless they want to be moved.

Letters had been originally received by the devastated residents last week that they were to move be moved. Many of them are working locally and have children in local schools.

Today, Wednesday May 3, the Department of Integration has announced the plans have been shelved and only those that do want to move from Cahersiveen will move.

Some have decided to do so and they will move to Tralee. Some will also move to a new location in Cahersiveen but those who want to remain at Skellig Star Accommodation Centre can do so.

The spaces available by those who do leave will be used for International Protection Applicants from other countries. These will be women and children.

Currently there are around 215 refugees living at the centre and it will now become a mixed centre.

The community has welcomed the news and local guesthouse owner, Alan Landers, who was part of the community campaign group said that there is great joy that a resolution has been found.

Local councillors who had fought for the move not to go ahead also welcome the news including Cllr Norma Moriarty and Cllr Michael Cahill.

“This is a fantastic message to receive this afternoon and I am absolutely delighted for all involved. Common sense has prevailed and only those who wish to move, need do so,” said Cllr Cahill.

The community has said that the Ukrainian refugees were now part of their community.

"The Ukrainian residents in our town are not just faces in the crowd; they are active members of our community. They work in our businesses, send their children to school with our kids, and participate in our sports clubs and social organisations. They have started to open new businesses in our town, providing employment opportunities in the town."