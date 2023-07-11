Gortatlea Mart will conduct internal investigation after RTÉ documentary

Gortatlea Mart has said it will conduct an internal investigation and will, in turn, address the person seen using a stick to corral a calf onto a trailer at the mart in Monday night’s RTÉ Investigates documentary, ‘Dairy’s Dirty Secret’.

The mart, managed by Maurice Brosnan, was one of several marts featured in the Fran McNulty-led investigation. The documentary, which focussed on animal-welfare issues within the dairy sector, including marts, showed footage from two Kerry marts: Gortatlea and Castleisland.

A statement released by Gortatlea Mart management to The Kerryman on Tuesday said the mart does not tolerate cruelty to animals from anyone.

They described the person who is shown using the stick on the young calf as a ‘customer’, not a member of staff.

Read more Kerry mart manager Nelius McAuliffe says Mart will review RTÉ clips of Castleisland

“Gortatlea Mart is fully licensed to sell and work with livestock,” the mart’s statement said. “We adhere to all regulations and guidelines regarding animal welfare and liaise regularly with the Department of Agriculture to provide the highest standards of care.

“All our staff are fully trained, certified drovers to handle livestock and manage animals humanely.”

They said, to protect the welfare of calves, multiple signs around the mart state that no sticks are allowed.

“We would like to reassure all farmers that this is not how we handle livestock within our facility,” the statement continued. “We will continue to provide ongoing training and support for our staff to ensure they can achieve the best practices.

“Channels of communication with management are permanently open to staff and customers alike to identify any issues that may arise in the future, thus allowing management to intervene where necessary.”