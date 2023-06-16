GMIB.ie acquires Mid Kerry insurance brokers Sayers Insurance

Castlemaine-based insurance brokers Sayers Insurance has been acquired by Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers (GMIB.ie), with the transaction expected to be complete by early autumn.

The company was founded in 1987 by Garry Sayers and serves more than 2,000 policy holders.

Killarney-based GMIB.ie was itself acquired in June 2022 by AssuredPartners, and this is AssuredPartners’ fourth acquisition overall in Ireland.

An AssuredPartners’ statement has said the Sayers family will remain actively involved in the brokerage.